What Is Rob Dillingham’s “Art of Separation” Camp? Everything You Need to Know

Some dreams hit differently when they lead you back home. For Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham, this offseason brings exactly that feeling. The 2024 No. 8 overall pick is returning to his roots, not for an NBA obligation, but for something far more personal. He is bringing his passion for the game back home, ready to remind everyone what makes his hooping special.

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The 21-year-old is bringing his game to Slay Basketball Academy for “The Art Of Separation” Basketball Camp. Dillingham will lead this special one-day experience alongside Darren Collison and Pro’s Vision Training. The NBA stars will give young athletes a closer look at what it takes to sharpen their game at the highest level.

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The Chicago Bulls star will focus on the details that define his style. Campers will work on handling the ball, changing direction, creating space, shooting while moving, finishing around the rim, footwork, and making smart choices under pressure. Competitive drills will also push athletes to apply those skills in realistic situations. Meanwhile, Darren Collison brings 11 years of NBA experience to the floor.

Campers will also learn about preparation, discipline, and the daily habits behind elite performance, lessons that go beyond drills and repetition.

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Why Darren Collison?

Imago October 24, 2017 – Minneapolis, MN, USA – The Indiana Pacers Darren Collison 2 passes the ball to a teammate as the Minnesota Timberwolves Tyus Jones, right, reaches in during the second half at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The Pacers won, 130-107. Copyright: xJerryxHoltx

Collison, an 11‑year NBA veteran, initially retired in 2019 but briefly returned with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021–22. His career averages of 12.5 points and 5.0 assists, along with a 39.4% three‑point mark, highlight his consistency. His 5.3‑to‑1 assist‑to‑turnover ratio in 2017–18 for the Indiana Pacers underscores his decision‑making.

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Collison complements Dillingham’s creativity and speed with NBA‑tested discipline. Together, they offer campers a balance of youthful flair and veteran control, which is an ideal combination for teaching the art of separation.

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Camp Details

As mentioned before, Rob Dillingham is going home for his special camp. Simply put, the North Carolina native is hosting the Art of Separation in Charlotte, which is around an hour’s trip from his hometown of Hickory.

Here are more details about the Art of Separation:

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Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

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Venue: Slay Basketball Academy

11415 Golf Links Dr., Charlotte, NC 28277

Entry fee: $100 per athlete

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Seats are limited, making this a rare opportunity for young players to train with NBA‑level talent in Dillingham’s home state of North Carolina.