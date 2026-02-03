What Is Runner’s Knee? Stephen Curry Injury Update Reveals Warriors Star’s Condition

The Golden State Warriors will have to face the Philadelphia 76ers without their superstar. They have officially ruled out Stephen Curry for Tuesday’s game due to runner’s knee, a condition medically known as patellofemoral pain syndrome. Doctors provided this diagnosis after Curry underwent an MRI on Saturday. He had exited the game against the Detroit Pistons late in the third quarter after sprinting for a layup, and did not return.

While there is hope that Curry’s absence won’t be long, his injury has raised questions among fans.

According to Dr. Nirav Pandya, MD, a professor of orthopedic surgery at UCSF, “runner’s knee” is a “blanket term used to describe irritation of the structures/tissues around the kneecap. Age and increased workload are risk factors. Key for treatment is rest and physical therapy modalities.”

According to Mayo Clinic, patients with runner’s knee syndrome experience pain at the front of the knee, around the kneecap. It is common among athletes who play sports that involve running and jumping. Patellofemoral pain can often get worse when running, walking up or down stairs, sitting for long periods, or squatting. However, the issue is not considered serious, and RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation) usually alleviates the pain.

Stephen Curry is currently day-to-day.

However, head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors might want to be careful about the veteran’s condition. This is not a new development. Last month, the Warriors faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in back-to-back games. After the first win, Curry sat out with a right knee issue in the next game, which resulted in the Dubs’ loss.

Steve Kerr admits the Warriors need “to figure out” how to manage Stephen Curry’s contributions

Despite knee soreness, the four-time NBA champion has often played through it to keep his team afloat. However, with half the season gone, there are legitimate questions about Stephen Curry’s longevity.

Curry has carried a lot of the Warriors’ offensive load this season, which is no surprise. He’s playing alongside Draymond Green on what has been an average team in the loaded Western Conference. With Jimmy Butler out for the season, the load on the sharpshooter has gotten heavier, and Kerr needs to be smart about it.

“I would imagine it’s something that we have to really monitor here, especially before the All-Star break,” Kerr said. “Where we got to see if he can take on his usual workload, or does he need to miss a game here or there? That’s something we all have to figure out.”

Curry has already missed 11 games this season, mostly due to lower-body injuries, and his agile, shifty style of play naturally puts a lot of strain on his lower body. He is not getting younger. The only way they can maximize his output is by putting another star beside him.

Perhaps now is the time for the Warriors to consider the direction they want their season to take, with Curry having another great year. The Dubs play just one game before the trade deadline, and they’re still undecided on what to do with Jonathan Kuminga, who isn’t healthy either.

Kerr, however, recently noted that he’d be “very comfortable” even if the Warriors didn’t end up making any moves at the deadline. He praised De’Anthony Melton’s and Al Holford’s improved performance, but again, are they really taking the burden off Curry?