What Is Stephon Castle’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With San Antonio Spurs and Career Earnings

Following the success of drafting Victor Wembanyama as the #1 pick in 2023, the San Antonio Spurs put their faith next year in Stephon Castle. The franchise would select the UConn star as their #4 pick, clearly suggesting their long-term plans involved the 21-year-old. He would justify the hype and became the second straight Spur to win the Rookie of the Year accolade.

In his sophomore year, his minutes played, shooting percentage, rebounds, assists, and points scored have increased significantly. From his dad being his coach to his mom cheering him from the sidelines, the efforts from his younger days have clearly helped create a foundation for his NBA career.

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What is Stephon Castle’s net worth?

Stephon Castle’s net worth is not reported. Before coming to the league, his NIL valuation was around $428,000. His primary source of income is playing in the NBA for the Spurs. Before the start of the season, the franchise announced it would exercise the third-year team option for its young guard. Castle averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists as a rookie to earn their trust.

Stephon Castle’s Contract and Salary Breakdown

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On June 26, 2024, Castle was selected, and in less than a week, he signed on the dotted line, making the contract official. It was a standard 4-year rookie contract of $41,351,699, including $18,665,640 guaranteed. His third-year option was already exercised, which will give him $10,015,920 for the 2026-27 season.

Similarly, the Spurs hold the team option for the 2027-28 season, which they can exercise before the October 31, 2026, deadline.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 $9,105,120 – San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $9,560,520 $212,373 San Antonio Spurs 2026-27 $10,015,920 – San Antonio Spurs 2027-28 $12,670,139 –

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Stephon Castle’s Career Earnings

Stephon Castle has earned $18,878,013 from his time in the NBA. The additional income of $212,373 came from the Spurs’ progress in the In-Season Tournament knockout rounds this season.

A look at Stephon Castle’s college and professional career

The Covington, Georgia native attended Newtown High School in Covington for three years. Castle instantly made an impact in his junior year, averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In the next year, he put the team on his back.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Castle saw a significant rise in his senior year, taking the average to 20.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while carrying his team to the Class 7A state quarterfinals. During his senior year, he was selected to play for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game. Therefore, several colleges, including Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas, were interested in him, but Castle committed to UConn.

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In June 2023, he joined UConn, and he was quick to make his mark on both ends. As a freshman, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, and with 27 steals and 18 blocks, he proved he was more than just an offensive threat. His run in the March Madness only improved his stock ranking.

Stephon Castle scored in double digits 20 times during his first season, but his first career double-double came in the Sweet 16. Then, in the Final Four, he led UConn with 21 points in a crucial win over Alabama. Eventually, Dan Hurley and the Huskies won the 2024 National Championship. His contribution also helped him win another accolade.

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With his 11 BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors, Castle was the 2024 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. But after just one year of college basketball, the freshman tried his luck. And now, the journey has reached the NBA.

Stephon Castle’s Brand Endorsements

His NIL value already stated the picture that he was a well-sought-after star. The time with the San Antonio Spurs only improved that image. The most recent partnership for the 21-year-old is with Dick’s Sporting Goods, starting in March 2026. The Scouts are Out is a new campaign featuring comedian Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who play veteran scouts on the hunt for the next generation of hoopers.

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Among the brands Castle has partnered with are H-E-B from October 2025 and Jordan Brand as a Brand Ambassador beginning in October 2024. He was one of four NBA rookies who were selected for the Swoosh’s Our Turn campaign alongside players like Dalton Knecht, Jared McCain, and Ja’Kobe Walter. Before his Jordan deal, his first brand partnership came in December 2023 when he appeared in an ad for CVS Pharmacy.

So, the Spurs star has brand endorsements spanning multiple industries. The number could increase, since his numbers on the court are also increasing.