What Is Steven Adams’ Ethnicity and Nationality? Houston Rockets Star’s Background and Religion

Steven Adams has been quite a force in the NBA since his debut in 2013. The usually intimidating 7-foot center started his journey with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He continued with them until 2020, then parted ways. After that, Adams’ time in the league has been about moving from one franchise to another. He moved to the New Orleans Pelicans, then to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Finally, he’s with the Houston Rockets, currently recovering from a season-ending surgery on his left ankle. Now, interestingly enough, many people don’t know much about Adams’ family and ethnicity.

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Where Is Steven Adams From and What Is His Nationality?

Steven Adams was born in Rotorua, a geothermal city in New Zealand’s North Island known for its deep Māori heritage and rugged landscapes. His upbringing reflects a blend of cultures, shaped by his English father, Sid Adams, and his Tongan mother, Lilika Ngauamo. As a result, his roots span continents, adding layers to his identity.

However, his nationality remains firmly New Zealander. Being born and raised in New Zealand defines his official status, despite his diverse ancestry. Therefore, Adams represents New Zealand on the global stage, carrying both his heritage and homeland with pride.

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What Is Steven Adams’ Ethnicity and Family Background?

Steven Adams is of mixed ethnicity. His background combines English ancestry through his father and Tongan (Polynesian) heritage through his mother. As a result, he is often described as biracial, blending European and Pacific Islander roots.

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However, the family tree gets even more fascinating. Adams is one of eighteen siblings, born across five different mothers. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed this information:

“His 6-11 father, Sid, had children with five women — Adams’ mother is Tongan, a native of a small island in the South Pacific. Sid was in his 60s at the time of Steven’s birth. By the time Adams got to know him, Sid was worn down from life and battered from a car accident that had severely damaged his legs.”

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Among the Adams siblings, greatness echoes loudly. Valerie Adams stands tall as a double Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion in shot put. Then comes Lisa Adams, a Paralympic gold medalist dominating both shot put and discus. Meanwhile, talent runs deep beyond track and field as well. His brothers, Warren and Sid Jr., carved paths in New Zealand basketball. Gabriella Adams-Gavet added to the legacy with national team appearances.

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Which High School & College Did Steven Adams Attend?

Steven Adams studied at Scots College in Wellington, New Zealand, where structure changed his path. After his father, Sid Adams, passed away, he drifted into trouble. “When I lost my dad, that was a big hit for me,” Adams told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I didn’t have that parental guidance, and I kind of took advantage of it because I was a stupid idiot.”

Then his brother, Warren, intervened. He guided him to Wellington and connected him with former teammate Kenny McFadden, who enforced one rule: attend school daily to play, and also arranged for a scholarship to posh Scots College.

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Adams then joined Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, under Ryan Hurd, stacking dominant performances and MVP honors. That momentum, paired with guidance from his brother, secured an NCAA opportunity at the University of Pittsburgh. There, he averaged over 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks, paving his path to Oklahoma City.

What Religion Does Steven Adams Follow?

Public details about Steven Adams’ religious beliefs remain limited, as his profiles largely center on basketball rather than personal faith. However, some reports and assumptions suggest he may identify as a Christian, though no confirmed or detailed statements support this. As a result, his spiritual views stay mostly private, leaving room for speculation rather than clear, verified insight.

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Steven Adams carries his story with quiet force. Roots in New Zealand, mixed heritage, and a layered family shape his identity. His journey runs through discipline, movement across teams, and personal growth. Meanwhile, his Polynesian tattoo stands firm, etched with “Funaki,” reflecting family values. Therefore, beyond basketball, Adams represents culture, resilience, and a life shaped by meaning.