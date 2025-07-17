What Is Taylor Rooks Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

“11 year old me would watch TV journalists & then interview myself 🤣 I just want to say that sometimes life happens and tries to take away your purpose.” For Taylor Rooks, facing the camera was no big deal, as she was preparing for it from a very young age. You will be shocked to know that at 19, she somehow secured a spot in the press line to speak with LeBron James at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. For context, she did not have direct credentials from any media outlets, yet constant emails to NBA communications set her up.

After graduation, she broke news on college athletes like Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson while working for the Big Ten Network. She has built a reputation for getting even the most typically quiet athletes to let their guards down and open up. This skill brought her a new opportunity as, starting with the 2025–26 season, Taylor Rooks will lead NBA on Prime Video’s studio coverage. Sharing the stage with legend Dirk Nowitzki and former #1 overall pick Blake Griffin. Let’s deep dive deeper into the life of the broadcaster, who often helps others break their stories.

Where is Taylor Rooks from, and what is her nationality?

Born to Stephanie and Thomas on May 22, 1992, in St. Louis, Missouri. But from the age of 6, she has lived in Georgia until the age of 18, which she previously stated. The 33-year-old grew up in Gwinnett County, Georgia, about an hour northeast of Atlanta. Which makes her nationality American. She attended Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia, from which she graduated in 2010.

While in college, Rooks participated in internships with the PGA Tour and Comcast SportsNet Chicago. The Georgia native later began her journey with Scout.com, Fox Sports, CBS Sports Network, and the Big Ten Network, which made her one of the influential figures in the broadcasting field.

What is Taylor Rooks’ ethnicity?

Taylor Rooks is African American, just like her parents. Coming from a family with a rich sports background, anything apart from sports as a career option wouldn’t feel right for her. Her father, Thomas Rooks, is on the board of top 5 list for rushing yards at the University of Illinois. Her great-uncle, Lou Brock, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. So, she followed those footsteps, but created her own path.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Thursday Night Football reporter Taylor Rooks during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rooks decided to follow in her parents’ footsteps by attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her mother, Stephanie (MEDIA ’85) was a broadcast journalism major. Her father, Thomas (LAS ’87) played football for Illinois and is considered one of the best running backs in Illini history. Plus, he helped lead the Illini to victory during the 1983 Big Ten Championship season. So, the family path of attending the University of Illinois and majoring in broadcast journalism.

Is Taylor Rooks Christian? What religion is she?

The 33-year-old has managed to keep many parts of life private despite being in the constant spotlight. While her specific religious affiliation is not publicly known, she has spoken about her family’s strong Christian background. Even though her faith part is under wraps, she is big on praying for others to achieve their dreams.

When she posted her tweet and clip of her being 11 and practicing interviewing, she even replied to a comment wishing success for everybody. “Shea!!!! Yes! And I pray every single person keeps going!!! 🙌🏾.” Not just watching sports but seeing her family members put countless hours in and being disciplined shaped her career, the way it is today.