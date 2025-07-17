What Is Taylor Rooks’ Net Worth and Salary?

Taylor Rooks is a highly talented American sportscaster and writer who has made a significant impact in the world of sports media. Known for her engaging personality, insightful interviews, and extensive knowledge of the game, Rooks has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Let’s explore Taylor Rooks’ career achievements, her notable contributions to various networks, and her overall influence on the world of sports media.

What is Taylor Rooks’ net worth?

Taylor Rooks’ net worth is estimated at $1–2 million as of 2025, derived from her successful career in sports media. Her wealth stems from her roles as a host, reporter, and journalist, including her work with Bleacher Report, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime. Rooks has built a strong reputation through high-profile interviews with NBA stars and hosting major events, such as Thursday Night Football and upcoming NBA studio coverage for Amazon. To boot, her social media presence, with over 860,000 Instagram followers, likely generates income through sponsorships and collaborations.

Taylor Rooks Contract Breakdown

Taylor Rooks is currently associated with Amazon Prime Video, where she has been chosen alongside Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki as founding members of its NBA studio coverage starting in the 2025–2026 season. She also serves as a host/reporter at Bleacher Report and TNT Sports. Taylor’s annual earnings are estimated to be substantial, with sources suggesting around $500,000 from her work with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report, supplemented by potential social media sponsorships.

Rooks continues to serve as a host and reporter for Bleacher Report, where she hosts

Taylor Rooks X

and conducts high-profile interviews, and as a sideline reporter for TNT Sports during the 2024–2025 NBA season. She also works as a feature reporter for Amazon’s

Thursday Night Football

. While it’s unclear if she will transition exclusively to Amazon after the 2025 NBA season, her expanded role with Prime Video marks a significant milestone.

While exact contract details aren’t public, Amazon Prime’s track record with major talents suggests her deal is significant, especially as she holds key roles in both NBA and NFL coverage for Prime. Her career milestone came when she landed Prime’s first NBA hosting gig. An opportunity she admitted “We’re really excited about the opportunity to build a show from the ground up. That is for the basketball fan, that is entertaining, that is informative, that is different.”

Taylor also highlighted her role as a host, sharing, “As a host, besides my job being letting everybody shine, we want to have fun. We want to create a product that everybody wants to be a part of. That’s appointment viewing. That builds an NBA community.”

Taylor Rooks Career Earnings

Year Source Estimated Earnings College Days Fox Sports Internship Not disclosed (speculative $1,000 per month) 2022-Present Thursday Night Football (Amazon) estimates suggest $100,000–$500,000 annually 2025- Amazon NBA Studio Hosting Not disclosed (Prime’s top-tier contract)

Taylor Rooks Professional Career

Emmy-nominated journalist Taylor Rooks, born in St. Louis, Missouri, grew up in Suwanee, Georgia, where she attended Peachtree Ridge High School, graduating in 2010. She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating in 2014.

Her career began with Scout.com from 2012 to 2014, covering national football and basketball recruiting stories, including high-profile recruits like Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum. At 19, she reported on the WBB Pre-NIT Championship for CBS Sports Network. During college, she interned with Fox Sports/Scout.com, the PGA Tour, and Comcast SportsNet Chicago, earning scholarships and inspiring women in broadcasting.

After briefly trying modeling, Rooks focused on journalism, joining the Big Ten Network in 2014 as a host and reporter on BTN Live alongside Dave Revsine, Mike Hall, Rick Pizzo, and analysts like Glen Mason, Jim Jackson, and Chuck Long.

In 2016, she joined SportsNet New York as a host and reporter, followed by a high-profile sideline reporting role for CBS Sports Network during the 2016–2017 football season. Rooks gained widespread acclaim at Bleacher Report and Turner Sports, becoming a top interviewer with her show Taylor Rooks X, earning a 2022 Sports Emmy nomination for her engaging, authentic interviews.

She is praised for her ability to ask daring questions, forge genuine connections, and create meaningful conversations. “When you’re interviewing someone and sitting down with them, especially for an hour like we do on my BR show, it’s really like a ping pong match,” she explains. “You’re giving and taking. You need a strong follow-up. You need to be fully present and listening.” She was recognized by The New York Times, which said, “Taylor Rooks gets the interviews that go viral.”

In 2022, she joined Amazon’s Thursday Night Football as a feature reporter. In 2025, she became the lead host of Amazon’s NBA studio coverage, marking a major milestone. “I’m 32. I think I’m somebody who’s really come up with that young NBA fan. Social media obviously plays a big role. I’ve built a lot of my career with interviews I was doing with B/R and TNT on YouTube. I’ve been very active on a lot of platforms. I’m very interactive with people. I understand what younger fans want to see—but also what they don’t want to see.”

In early 2024, she co-launched a podcast, Two Personal, with Joy Taylor of Fox Sports but stepped away later due to other commitments. Her journey shows a fierce competitive spirit — “I am incredibly competitive,” she says. “I expect to win everything, even when I know I’m not even good at it.”

Taylor Rooks Brand Endorsements

Taylor Rooks has an impressive endorsement portfolio across multiple industries. Estimates suggest she earns $50,000 or more annually from sponsorships, but details about specific brands or product categories remain undisclosed.

Taylor Rooks’ journey from a young sports enthusiast to one of the most in-demand journalists in sports media speaks volumes about her talent, drive, and authenticity. With her growing presence across major platforms and her knack for meaningful storytelling, she continues to redefine the role of a sportscaster. As she steps into new ventures with Amazon Prime, her influence on sports culture and media is only set to grow.