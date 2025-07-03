What Is The NBA 7-Team Trade? Kevin Durant, Lakers & Warriors Involved In Record-Breaking Deal

Felt that Kevin Durant’s trade to the Houston Rockets was final? So did all of us. However, just when people were getting adjusted to the star veteran being a Texan, ‘The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that the Rockets and Phoenix Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams. Yes, you read it right! As if it wasn’t hard enough to get a grasp on 3-team trades, right? Given the difficulties NBA franchises have been facing in regards to staying below the luxury tax and apron limits, little side dealings and combinations of other trades can help to move money most efficiently.

As Fred Katz reported, “In a would-be seven-team trade, there is an unprecedented amount of detail. Unfortunately, while a seven-team trade would make for a thrilling topic at a cocktail party, there haven’t been many unexpected developments in these negotiations”. Therefore, there is no better time than now to discuss the teams that have been chosen to be a part of NBA history.

Which franchises and players will be part of the historic 7-team trade deal?

According to Fred Katz, only 5 players are claimed to be involved “in the current iteration of the trade”. League sources have claimed the same to be Kevin Durant, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Clint Capela, and Daeqwon Plowden. The rest of the players, according to reports, that are being discussed are part of the already-agreed-upon draft-night trades. Details on the same won’t be divulged soon, since they won’t be finalized until July 6.

Houston Rockets

Of course, how can you make a trade deal without involving Kevin Durant without involving the Houston Rockets?

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns did not have to get involved again once they traded Kevin Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. However, this upcoming 7-team trade deal is being considered as an expansion of the original agreement between this franchise and the Houston Rockets.

Golden State Warriors

There is no denying that the Golden State Warriors will always be considered an important part of Kevin Durant’s legacy. After all, it is the franchise where he won both of his championship titles, his Finals MVP title, and created a memorable run alongside Stephen Curry and co. Unfortunately, amidst reports of rifts with Draymond Green, the veteran’s tenure with the team came to an unfortunate end. Even though the duo have reconciled, it was reported in February that, despite Stephen Curry’s involvement, Durant “convinced him a reunion was extremely unlikely, no matter how much the Golden State Warriors ownership group and front office collectively “underestimated” Durant’s coldness toward a return, as one team source put it.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Despite this, Fred Katz has named the Warriors as one of the teams that could help in Kevin Durant’s trade. As of now, the reporter has not highlighted which players could be a part of a trade deal. Furthermore, with so many teams involved, it is hard to know the final compensation. However, with Jonathan Kuminga being a favourite trade target, we can presume the team is saving him for his historic deal.

Atlanta Hawks

Katz also reported that, as part of the 7-trade deal, the Atlanta Hawks will be sending Clint Capela to the Rockets. It is yet to be known what additional players the Rockets will get, and how it will impact Durant’s shift.

The Los Angeles Lakers

It has been an open secret this off-season that the Lakers have been looking for a center. And they have finally got their man, as DeAndre Ayton is reportedly close to signing with LA. It remains to be seen how this new development affects the Lakers’ position in this deal. It can not be ruled out that they involve LeBron James in some way, shape, or form. With Los Angeles focusing on building a future dynasty with Luka Doncic at the center, King James might be the sacrifice they might be willing to make in the short term.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets recently made headlines by acquiring Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets. In light of this move, the Nets now have a vault consisting of 13 first-rounders and 18 second-rounders over the next seven years. It has also helped them get closer to the new CBA salary floor while maintaining crucial floor spacing for their developing young guards. To lead these young guards and assist Michael Porter Jr., another veteran could be brought in. We don’t know whether Kevin Durant would be interested in returning to the Brooklyn Nets, but we do know that he still holds the team in good standing. During his recent panel discussion with Taylor Rooks at the Fanatics Fest, the veteran declared out loud, “I’m a Net for life, baby!” Meaning, never say never.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The name of the Minnesota Timberwolves was quite high when discussing teams that would be Kevin Durant’s next home before his trade to the Houston Rockets. However, reports have highlighted that “The Timberwolves do not want to make a seismic change to a roster that advanced to the Western Conference finals if Durant is not on board with the move”. Later, Shams Charania himself reported that “I’m told Kevin Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves”.

If not Durant, they might be interested in other players and are just waiting for the rest of the dominoes to fall.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When the results of this 7-team trade deal finally come out, it is safe to say that it will be mind-boggling. It will take days, even weeks, to dissect what the negotiations mean for the future of the NBA. Hopefully, it is enough to send Kevin Durant with a team he hopes can lead him to a championship.