brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

What Is the Prize Money for EuroBasket 2025?

ByShweta Das

Aug 25, 2025 | 10:03 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

If you’re looking for a high-stakes basketball tournament between some of the best players in the world, but you’re over summer pro-ams and don’t want to watch grainy videos of secret pickup runs. And need something to do from the end of August through mid-September. Welcome to EuroBasket 2025, a showcase of 24 elite national teams battling across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. The gold medal game will be played in Riga, and though the stakes are sky high in terms of prestige and pride, don’t expect NBA-level payouts.

Unlike the NBA Playoffs or UEFA tournaments, EuroBasket doesn’t feature a centralized prize money pool. There are no player-specific bonuses. Instead, the rewards are routed through national basketball federations and are modest by global sports standards. These payments are mostly symbolic and are used to support development, cover expenses, or reinvest in future international participation. Most of the real “value” comes through exposure, medals, and a spotlight that can fuel careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

EuroBasket 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

EuroBasket does not have a fixed prize pool. FIBA allocates estimated rewards to federations based on final rankings and overall tournament performance, supported by sponsorships, broadcast rights, and national associations. Here’s a look at the federation payout estimates based on previous editions:

Final PlacementEstimated Payout 
Champion€1,000,000+
Runner-Up€500,000 – €800,000
Third Place€400,000 – €600,000
4th to 8th Place€100,000 – €300,000
Group Stage Exit€50,000 – €100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

One thing to remember is that these numbers are paid to federations, not players. Bonuses, if any, come from national contracts or sponsorship deals. Some federations, like Spain or France, may incentivize their squads internally, but FIBA doesn’t mandate payouts.

AD

Why to the federations, you ask? Well, hosting EuroBasket isn’t cheap. The Latvian Basketball Association confirmed that Kristap Porzingis’ Latvia national team’s prep alone cost around €1.14 million, covering friendlies, travel, hospitality, and promotions. A friendly tournament in Riga reportedly exceeded €325,000, including €22,000 for VIP catering, €17,500 for media services, and €3,000 for a single press conference.

Top Stories

1

Celtics Owner Urged To Avoid Discontent As Boston Quietly Cut Ties With Fan Favorite

2

CBS Commentator Confirms Caitlin Clark Reality Amid Heated Referee Confrontation vs. Lynx

3

Indiana Fever Slowly Fades Away as Caitlin Clark Signal Raises a WNBA Dilemma – Report

4

Warriors Tipped to Solve Jonathan Kuminga Issue With Massive Trade as 6 Stars Wait Patiently

5

Eyewitness Reveals Striking Caitlin Clark Practice Update After Indiana Fever’s Hardship Announcement

For Cyprus, the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre renovation and tournament organization are projected to bring in up to €17.7 million to the local economy, making the event a strategic tourism and visibility investment. EuroBasket’s structure, four host nations, allows financial and logistical burdens to be shared, but it’s still a major commitment.

What’s your perspective on:

Is national pride in EuroBasket worth more than the millions in NBA and FIFA payouts?

Have an interesting take?

EuroBasket vs Other Major Sports Payouts

While the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIFA tournaments are known for paying big numbers to the clubs and players, EuroBasket rewards federations. There’s no €1 billion pot like FIFA’s 2025 Club World Cup, or no €34.7 million playoff pool like the NBA. And there’s certainly nothing comparable to the EuroLeague’s €1.8 million for the champion club.

CompetitionTop PrizeTotal PoolPaid To
EuroBasket 2025~€1 million to winning federationNo centralized poolNational Federations
EuroLeague€1.8 million (champion)€11.6 million approx.Clubs
NBA Playoffs 2025$12.4 million (champion)$34.7 millionPlayers
FIFA Club World Cup$40 million (champion)$1 billionClubs

Federation-based reward systems like EuroBasket prioritize national team development, not direct financial gain. In contrast, the NBA and FIFA offer defined, escalating cash rewards per round or placement.

Prestige Over Prize: The Real Value of EuroBasket

EuroBasket is about national pride, visibility, and legacy. It doesn’t offer NBA-style bonuses or UEFA’s cash-rich incentives. What it does offer is a spotlight for players like Doncic and Jokic, who don’t suit up for money. They do it for their countries, the future Olympic seeding, and a sold-out Belgrade crowd chanting their names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

It’s also a launchpad, where young players gain exposure, while veterans solidify their legacy. Scouts come to watch as endorsement deals are made, and the future NBA and EuroLeague contracts are born. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Is national pride in EuroBasket worth more than the millions in NBA and FIFA payouts?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved