What Is the Prize Money for EuroBasket 2025?

If you’re looking for a high-stakes basketball tournament between some of the best players in the world, but you’re over summer pro-ams and don’t want to watch grainy videos of secret pickup runs. And need something to do from the end of August through mid-September. Welcome to EuroBasket 2025, a showcase of 24 elite national teams battling across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. The gold medal game will be played in Riga, and though the stakes are sky high in terms of prestige and pride, don’t expect NBA-level payouts.

Unlike the NBA Playoffs or UEFA tournaments, EuroBasket doesn’t feature a centralized prize money pool. There are no player-specific bonuses. Instead, the rewards are routed through national basketball federations and are modest by global sports standards. These payments are mostly symbolic and are used to support development, cover expenses, or reinvest in future international participation. Most of the real “value” comes through exposure, medals, and a spotlight that can fuel careers.

EuroBasket 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

EuroBasket does not have a fixed prize pool. FIBA allocates estimated rewards to federations based on final rankings and overall tournament performance, supported by sponsorships, broadcast rights, and national associations. Here’s a look at the federation payout estimates based on previous editions:

Final Placement Estimated Payout Champion €1,000,000+ Runner-Up €500,000 – €800,000 Third Place €400,000 – €600,000 4th to 8th Place €100,000 – €300,000 Group Stage Exit €50,000 – €100,000

One thing to remember is that these numbers are paid to federations, not players. Bonuses, if any, come from national contracts or sponsorship deals. Some federations, like Spain or France, may incentivize their squads internally, but FIBA doesn’t mandate payouts.

Why to the federations, you ask? Well, hosting EuroBasket isn’t cheap. The Latvian Basketball Association confirmed that Kristap Porzingis’ Latvia national team’s prep alone cost around €1.14 million, covering friendlies, travel, hospitality, and promotions. A friendly tournament in Riga reportedly exceeded €325,000, including €22,000 for VIP catering, €17,500 for media services, and €3,000 for a single press conference.

For Cyprus, the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre renovation and tournament organization are projected to bring in up to €17.7 million to the local economy, making the event a strategic tourism and visibility investment. EuroBasket’s structure, four host nations, allows financial and logistical burdens to be shared, but it’s still a major commitment.

EuroBasket vs Other Major Sports Payouts

While the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIFA tournaments are known for paying big numbers to the clubs and players, EuroBasket rewards federations. There’s no €1 billion pot like FIFA’s 2025 Club World Cup, or no €34.7 million playoff pool like the NBA. And there’s certainly nothing comparable to the EuroLeague’s €1.8 million for the champion club.

Competition Top Prize Total Pool Paid To EuroBasket 2025 ~€1 million to winning federation No centralized pool National Federations EuroLeague €1.8 million (champion) €11.6 million approx. Clubs NBA Playoffs 2025 $12.4 million (champion) $34.7 million Players FIFA Club World Cup $40 million (champion) $1 billion Clubs

Federation-based reward systems like EuroBasket prioritize national team development, not direct financial gain. In contrast, the NBA and FIFA offer defined, escalating cash rewards per round or placement.

Prestige Over Prize: The Real Value of EuroBasket

EuroBasket is about national pride, visibility, and legacy. It doesn’t offer NBA-style bonuses or UEFA’s cash-rich incentives. What it does offer is a spotlight for players like Doncic and Jokic, who don’t suit up for money. They do it for their countries, the future Olympic seeding, and a sold-out Belgrade crowd chanting their names.

via Imago August 17, 2022, Ljubjlana, Slovenia: Luka Doncic 77 of Slovenia reacts during the International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft basketball between Slovenia and Serbia at Arena Stozice. Copyright: xMilosxVujinovicx

It’s also a launchpad, where young players gain exposure, while veterans solidify their legacy. Scouts come to watch as endorsement deals are made, and the future NBA and EuroLeague contracts are born.