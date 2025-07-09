What Is T. J. McConnell’s Height in 2025? Revealing the Pacers Star’s Weight, Wingspan and More

It took 10 years, but T. J. McConnell finally has his shot at an elusive NBA title. But he isn’t just along for the ride. No, McConnell has been critical to this Pacers side that’s gotten to the Finals. And as he endeavors to gain a championship, his appeal among NBA fans has never been higher.

So naturally, they’ve grown curious about the Pacers guard. But do you know one thing that’s instantly eye-catching when you look at McConnell? It’s his height. So, let’s find out exactly how tall he is today!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is T. J. McConnell’s height and wingspan?

T. J. McConnell isn’t short by any means. But the NBA is the land of the giants, after all. And TJ falls well short of the league average height of 6-foot-7. ESPN lists the Indy point guard’s height at 6-foot-1 or 185cm and 190 lbs. And sources, like Statmuse and Basketball-Reference, corroborate this.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Sep 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Granted, his height is below the 6-foot-7 league average. But it’s not uncommon for his position. In fact, there have been a whole host of players, former and current, who are shorter or the same height. Among them are Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura at 5-foot-8, Fred VanVleet, who stands at an even 6-foot. And if you want examples of former players, look no further than LeBron James‘ ex-teammate, Isaiah Thomas.

But that’s now, with 10 years of NBA basketball under his belt. How different were TJ’s height and wingspan back in college?

How tall was T. J. McConnell in college?

Before the NBA, T. J. McConnell was a floor general for the Arizona Wildcats who listed him at 6-foot-1 at 195 lbs both in 2013-14 and 2014-15. But we got some more precise measurements for the now Pacers star at the 2015 NBA Draft Combine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TJ was measured at 6’0.5″ without his shoes on. That’s just a touch below his current listed height of 6-foot-1. And his game height — with his kicks on — was recorded at 6-foot-2 or 188cm.

TJ McConnell’s height has never been an issue for him in his career so far. At 6-foot-1, the Pacers guard backs into the paint and skillfully outmaneuvers the giants that tower over him in the NBA. And his relatively lower center of gravity affords him an agility that not many defenders can keep up with, making him an incredibly threatening ball handler.

McConnell’s former coach at Duquesne, Ron Everhart, once said, “He was doing the same things in high school as he’s doing in the NBA right now.” His drive has always made up for any perceived physical disadvantage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, in the NBA Finals, questions of why Rick Carlisle doesn’t rely on him more have begun popping up. So, instead of being to his detriment, TJ’s height has actually helped him in his career so far. And in the Finals, McConnell showed once again that height doesn’t measure heart. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by injury, McConnell gave the Pacers life — dropping 12 points in the third quarter of Game 7 and sparking a comeback attempt.

Even though Indiana fell just short, his performance left a mark. At a summer camp run by Everhart, every kid who watched those games gave the same answer when asked what made McConnell special: “He plays harder than everybody else on the court.”