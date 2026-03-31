What Is Tom Dundon’s Net Worth in 2026 – All We Need to Know About the Portland Trail Blazers New Owner’s Career Earnings

The Portland Trail Blazers’ ownership saga has finally ended. Tom Dundon, a billionaire and sports investor from Texas who owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and agreed to buy the Portland Trail Blazers from Paul Allen’s estate in 2025, has finally closed the deal. The NBA Board of Governors approved the sale on Monday at a valuation of $4-4.25 billion. The transaction, which is reportedly structured in stages, will start with an 80% controlling stake and progress to full ownership.

Let’s take a closer look at Dundon’s financial situation as he emerges as a major new power player in the league.

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What is Tom Dundon’s Net Worth?

Tom Dundon’s net worth is reportedly estimated at $1.6 billion to $2 billion. He made most of his money outside of sports, primarily through financial services. His biggest success came from co-founding Santander Consumer USA, a company that provides auto loans to customers. When the company went public, Dundon earned hundreds of millions of dollars, which significantly boosted his wealth.

He later expanded into sports ownership, purchasing the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes in 2017 for approximately $420 million. Since then, the franchise’s value has increased, adding to his overall net worth.

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Tom Dundon’s Contract/Contract Breakdown

He doesn’t operate under a traditional contract. Instead, it comes through ownership and investment, with his deal for the Trail Blazers through a purchase agreement and not by a salary-based deal.

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Dundon is leading an investor group to buy the Trail Blazers at a valuation of about $4.25 billion. The deal is structured in two phases, with roughly 80.1% acquired by March 2026 and the remaining 19.9% by 2028, meaning he gradually assumes full control rather than paying everything upfront.

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Tom Dundon’s Career Earnings

His career earnings are primarily through finance and sports investments rather than a fixed salary structure. Before he entered major sports ownership, Dundon made significant wealth as co-founder of Santander Consumer USA, where his stake and executive role reportedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars in returns.

In 2018, he made his biggest investment in sports when he bought the Carolina Hurricanes for about $420 million. The team is now worth more than $1 billion, which means that his equity value has almost doubled. Dundon also got a lot of attention for his work with the Alliance of American Football, where he put in and then took out about $250 million, even though the league eventually failed.

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His latest move saw him lead a group to acquire the Portland Trail Blazers at a valuation of roughly $4.25 billion. Overall, Dundon’s career earnings and asset value across finance and sports are estimated in the multi-billion-dollar range, with his net worth commonly placed above $1.6–2 billion USD.

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What Are the Brands Endorsed by Tom Dundon?

Dundon doesn’t have a traditional brand endorsement. His “brand associations” come through ownership and leadership roles in organizations like Dundon Capital Partners and sports franchises such as the Carolina Hurricanes and Portland Trail Blazers. These are equity-based involvements, and not endorsement contracts.

Imago Tom Dundon via IMAGN

Let’s take a look at some of the brands he owns:

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Brand/Organization Type of Association Year Signed Dundon Capital Partners Founder/Owner 2015 Carolina Hurricanes Majority Owner 2018 Portland Trail Blazers Lead Investor/Owner 2025/2026 Santander Consumer USA Executive Leadership Pre-2015

Tom Dundon’s House and Cars/Tom Dundon’s Real Estate/What Cars Does Tom Dundon Own?

Tom Dundon, despite his vast wealth, keeps a relatively private lifestyle. There is limited public disclosure about his personal houses and car collection compared to those of celebrity athletes. However, based on verified business and investment activity, let’s take a look at his houses, cars, and real estate portfolios.

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Tom Dundon’s Real Estate

Dundon’s real estate portfolio through Dundon Capital Partners and affiliates like Pacific Elm Properties has him invested in Dallas real estate. He owns a 33-story office building in downtown Dallas.

While details of his personal residence are not publicly disclosed, it is widely believed that he resides in Texas, where most of his business operations are centered.

What Cars Does Tom Dundon Own?

There is no verified public record of Tom Dundon’s personal car collection. Unlike many sports owners, Dundon has not been linked to specific luxury brands such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, or Lamborghini in any credible reports.

However, given his background in automobile finance (including founding what became Santander Consumer USA), his exposure to the car industry is extensive. That said, any claims about specific cars he owns remain speculative and unconfirmed.

Tom Dundon, with a net worth nearing $2 billion, stands as one of the more intriguing figures in modern sports business. Whether that is through his ownership of the Carolina Hurricanes or his acquisition of an NBA franchise, Dundon will continue shaping his legacy as a bold investor, and hopes that his presence bring much needed success to Rip City in the future.