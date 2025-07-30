What Is Trevor Ariza’s Net Worth? Contract and Salary Explained

Trevor Ariza has played eighteen seasons in the NBA. Entering the league as a second-round pick out of UCLA in 2004, he carved out a career defined by his defense and dependable three-point shooting. Ariza showed a rare ability to stay relevant on nearly a dozen different teams, playing 1118 games in the NBA before retiring in 2021. During this time, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with an overall 42.3% efficiency.

While Ariza was never a superstar, he consistently showed qualities every team needs: the ultimate role player who can defend, run the floor, and make 3-pointers. He ended his career with a 106 playoff appearances, even snagging a ring with the Lakers in 2009. His long list of contracts alone add up to over $116 million in total NBA salary.

What is Trevor Ariza’s estimated net worth?

In 2025 Trevor Ariza’s net worth is estimated to be at $40 million. That figure stems primarily from his on-court earnings, which have totaled $116,874,668 over the span of his 17-year NBA career. He also picked up income through endorsement deals and real estate investments, including his $3.5 million home in Tarzana, California.

Despite this, Ariza’s financial situation has recently come under pressure. A report by ClutchPoints revealed that Ariza told a court he was “broke” and requested a reduction in child support payments. Ariza has had to manage legal expenses, child support payments including $14,000/month for his eldest son, and potential alimony, which may impact his long-term net worth.

He claimed that “things changed since we finalized this,” and added, “I’ve been exploring deals, trying everything to create income. Nothing stable has come through.” Ariza is now the primary caregiver for his son Tristan, which he explained has shifted his financial priorities.

How Much Did Trevor Ariza Earn From NBA Contracts?

Trevor Ariza has signed seven NBA contracts during his NBA career. Including several large ones that solidified his financial foundation. Here is a list of the most notable deals:

Year Signed Team Contract Length Contract Value 2009 Houston Rockets 5 years $33.9 million 2014 Houston Rockets (via Washington) 4 years $32 million 2018 Phoenix Suns 1 year $15 million 2019 Sacramento Kings 2 years $25 million 2021 Los Angeles Lakers 1 year $2.6 million

He also had early contracts like his two year rookie deal with the Knicks worth just over one million. And then a $9.3 million contract with the Orlando Magic. Throughout his career Ariza, has earned more than $116 million in NBA salary alone. This figure does not take into account bonuses, performance incentives, or endorsement income.

What impact did trades, injuries, and legal issues have on Ariza’s earnings and financial stability?

Ariza’s long NBA career was not one without any turbulence. He was traded a record nine times, making him the most-traded player in NBA history. While trades kept him in demand, they also disrupted the continuity and affected potential of contract bonuses tied to long-term team goals. Similarly, his injuries played an important role in his early departure from the league.

After signing with the Lakers in 2021 Ariza underwent ankle surgery. That sidelined him for the first half of the season. Coach Frank Vogel said, “[That injury] did derail most of his season and his impact on our team this year.” The Lakers eventually waived him in April 2022, leaving $1.67 million in dead cap on their books. Then came the legal challenges.

Ariza has been involved in a divorce and custody battle. Which reportedly included child and spousal support obligations totaling up to $60,000 per month. According to court documents cited by ClutchPoints, Ariza claimed his ex-wife Bree left the marriage with “a luxury car, real estate, and half of his retirement accounts, yet refuses to work or contribute financially, despite being capable.” That legal and financial stress has taken a toll, even on someone who made more than $100 million.

While Trevor Ariza may not have been a superstar, he was a defensive specialist who hit big threes in the playoffs, a glue guy who stayed ready in any system. He was everything a contending team could ask for. His financial story is a reminder that even after $116 million in earnings, life after the league can get real fast.

But if anyone’s shown the hustle and resilience to navigate tough situations, it’s Trevor Ariza.