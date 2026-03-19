What is VJ Edgecombe’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals And More

From the Bahamas to the NBA. That is the story of Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, who grew up in a low-income household and now finds himself basking in the wealth the league provides. Since the 76ers selected him with the third pick in the 2025 draft, he has steadily increased his value on and off the court.

On the court, he is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. With the increased attention, fans want to know just how much the former Baylor star has earned so far in his rookie career. That being said, let’s take a deep dive into VJ Edgecombe’s net worth in 2026, his NBA contract, salary earnings and top brand endorsement deals.

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What is VJ Edgecombe’s Net Worth 2026?

VJ Edgecombe has built an estimated net worth of $30-35 million, driven by his impressive NBA career earnings totaling around $50 million to date, according to Spotrac.

Imago Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Furthermore, he inked a lucrative four-year, $50.4 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2025, earning about $12.6 million in the 2025-26 season.​ Joining Philadelphia after a successful college season, he has emerged as a contender for Rookie of the Year.

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VJ Edgecombe’s Contract Breakdown and Salary

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The Generator signed a four-year rookie-scale exception contract with Philadelphia. His salary includes about $22.8 million in guaranteed compensation. Philadelphia inserted club options into his contract for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons, and he will be a restricted free agent the following season.

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What is VJ Edgecombe’s Salary?

Still a rookie, he’s clearly being paid well. Although the amount is quite insignificant compared to what teammate Tyrese Maxey earns, $37.95 million for the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at an annual breakdown of his salary since arriving in the league.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Philadelphia 76ers 2025 $11,108,880 N/A Philadelphia 76ers 2026 $11,663,880 N/A Philadelphia 76ers 2027 $12,219,840 N/A Philadelphia 76ers 2028 $15,445,878 N/A

VJ Edgecombe’s Career Earnings

The 20-year-old guard has earned around $12 million in his career. His first league contract accounts for the bulk of his earnings, and the rest from NIL deals, reportedly around $1.4 million.

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Barring any unforeseen events, he is projected to earn well above $60 million by the end of his rookie deal.

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VJ Edgecombe’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Although relatively new in the league, he built his commercial profile in college. While he may not be as catchy as Maxey or Joel Embiid, his portfolio is well-positioned.

For his NIL deals, he partnered with Panini America and PSD Underwear. Currently, he has signed a multi-year deal with German sportswear giants, Adidas. However, there are no reported business ventures from the young guard.