What Is Victor Wembanyama Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Victor Wembanyama is the only talk of the NBA town. In his third season, the San Antonio Spurs’ big man has turned all heads towards himself, and rightfully so. Many believe he could become the next face of the league, challenging the position Anthony Edwards could possibly hold. At present, he is averaging 24.4 ppg and 11.1 rpg while chipping in 2.8 apg and 51.1 FG%.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moreover, he is bringing something unique to the floor that the current fans have missed for a while. And that is: competition. Therefore, his net worth has spiked with all this popularity. Most importantly, he is the center of the Spurs universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wembanyama Net Worth 2026

As of early 2026, Wemby holds an estimated net worth of $10 million, a figure fueled by his rookie scale contract with the San Antonio Spurs and major endorsement deals. Moreover, his lucrative partnership with Nike has strengthened his financial portfolio, reflecting both his impact on the court and his rapidly growing global appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

In June 2023, the San Antonio Spurs selected him as the No. 1 overall pick, instantly placing him at the center of the league’s future. Before that, he sharpened his game in France with Nanterre 92, ASVEL, and Metropolitans 92. Moreover, he represented the French national team and earned silver medals at the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship and the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Victor Wembanyama Contract Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wembanyama secured a four-year $55.2 million rookie contract with the San Antonio Spurs, running through the 2026-27 season. He earns an average of about $13.8 million per year, with $24.9 million guaranteed at signing under the rookie scale exception. His salary began at $12.2 million in 2023 24 and rose to $12.8 million in 2024 25. Moreover, the Spurs exercised their team options for years three and four, keeping him firmly in their plans.

In 2025-26, Victor Wembanyama will earn $13.4 million, carrying the same cap hit and dead cap value. Then in 2026-27, he will make $16.9 million. By the end of the deal, he will have earned the full $55.2 million. Furthermore, he becomes a restricted free agent in 2027-28 and is eligible for a supermax rookie extension worth over $300 million starting July 1, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Victor Wembanyama’s Career Earnings Salary?

Rookie contracts like Wembanyama’s typically include unlikely incentives, such as for All-NBA or awards. However, none have been triggered or reported as earned across his seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonus San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 $12,160,680 $0 San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 $12,768,960 $0 San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $13,376,880 $0 San Antonio Spurs 2026-27 $16,868,246 $0

Victor Wembanyama’s Career Earnings

Victor Wembanyama has spent his entire NBA journey with the San Antonio Spurs since going first overall in 2023. Under his four-year $55.2 million rookie deal, he has earned about $25.9 million in base salary through the ongoing 2025 26 season. His annual breakdown stands at $12.16 million in 2023 24, $12.77 million in 2024 25, and $13.38 million in 2025 26. Moreover, no bonuses have been reported across these seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, Victor Wembanyama is fully contracted for about $38.3 million through 2026 27, with $16.87 million projected for that final year. Furthermore, endorsements elevate his profile and income. Partnerships with Nike, at around $10, Fanatics, Barcode, and Louis Vuitton generate an estimated $5 to $10 million annually by 2025. As a result, his net worth stands near $10 million as of early 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, as an important part of the NBA, Wemby continues to perform his duties perfectly. He is delivering in the games, earning his rightful paychecks, and entertaining.