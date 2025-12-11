What Is Victor Wembanyama’s Net Worth in 2025 — Salary With San Antonio Spurs and Career Earnings

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is only in his third season in the NBA and has already become one of the most-talked-about players in the league right now.

Every second day, there’s something or other happening with the French phenom. The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year brings a unique skillset to the NBA and is extremely popular among young fans.

His net worth has also skyrocketed with all the popularity, as he continues to be a vital piece in this Spurs roster as they aim to reach greater heights again.

What is Victor Wembanyama’s net worth?

At just 21, Victor Wembanyama has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The young center has sent ripples throughout social media and has become a face of the Spurs and the league as a whole. Therefore, luxury entities like 2K Sports, Nike, and Louis Vuitton have worked with him.

Wembanyama is in the nascent stage of his NBA career, and with more success, the Frenchman’s net worth is expected to soar through the roof.

What is Victor Wembanyama’s contract breakdown?

After Wemby was picked as the first overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2023, he was offered a whopping four-year contract worth $55.17 million.

His average yearly income from salaries ranges close to $13.7 million, with his first two years guaranteeing a payout of $24.9 million. For the 2025-26 season, he is expected to earn around $13.37 million.

Interestingly, his four-year contract with the Spurs is considered the most valuable in NBA history for a rookie.

What is Victor Wembanyama’s salary?

Wembanyama’s salary will start at $12.2 million and increase to $16.9 million in 2026-27, per Spotrac.

Season Victor Wembanyama’s Salary 2023-24 $12,160,680 2024-25 $12,768,960 2025-26 $13,376,880 (TO) 2026-27 $16,868,246 (TO)

To put things into context, the second overall pick in 2023 was Brandon Miller, who secured a four-year contract worth $49.4 million, while No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson received a $44 million contract.

However, soon Wemby made the payout look like a bargain following his monstrous rookie season in the NBA. Fans, coaches, and teammates all expect him to improve from here, further justifying the contract.

Victor Wembanyama’s net worth: Career earnings

Apart from his $55.17 million NBA contract with the Spurs, Wembanyama is making a significant amount from endorsements every year. He works with Nike, which runs an advertisement named The Extraterrestrial showcasing his unique physical stature.

The Frenchman has also worked with Barcode, Fanatics, 2K Games, and luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, highlighting his growing popularity among fans as the new face of the league.

A look at Victor Wembanyama’s college and professional career

The hype around Wemby was not always the same. He grew up in La Chesnay, France, and turned professional at only 15 when he featured for Nanterre 92 in the French League. He was always an early bloomer as he became one of the youngest players to grace that level.

Imago Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In 2021, he moved to ASVEL, a team owned by former Spurs legend Tony Parker, and it helped him tenfold as he brushed shoulders with much better players, which honed his skills and prepared him for the NBA.

A season later, he moved to Metropolitans 92, and this is where he started shining and grabbing all the headlines. He was already the best player in the French League, averaging over 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. The Metropolitans also played against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas, where the NBA scouts got a firsthand experience of the French phenom. In the following year, he became the first overall pick, and since then, he has hardly looked back.

