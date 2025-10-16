What Is Will Richard’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Rookie guard Will Richard, a second-round pick now suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, has quickly become one of the team’s biggest preseason surprises. After an impressive first start against the Portland Trail Blazers, Richard’s energy and poise have drawn attention across the league.

Head coach Steve Kerr hinted that Richard’s performance may earn him real minutes once the regular season tips off- a rare vote of confidence for newcomers. Now, fans are eager to learn more about the breakout prospect: Who is Will Richard, where did he come from, and what’s his story?

Where is Will Richard From?

Will Richard was born in Fairburn, Georgia, on December 24th, 2002, and was raised in the same city. He grew up in a supportive family environment and cultivated a love for basketball early on. Richard attended Woodward Academy in Atlanta, where he developed into one of the region’s best high school prospects.

During his time there, he was a McDonald’s All-American nominee while displaying an elite combination of skill and athleticism, drawing attention from Charlotte, VCU, and Wofford, before committing to Belmont University.

After a good season for the Bruins, Richard transferred to the University of Florida, forming the foundation of an eventual SEC juggernaut. After arriving in Florida, he became a versatile, do-it-all forward, scoring, rebounding, and defending multiple positions.

During his final season at Florida, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, helping the Gators take home the NCAA championship.

He stepped up in key matchups, showing off his ability to stretch the floor and move in transition while also displaying his basketball IQ.

During the 2024-25 season, as a senior, he helped guide younger teammates and maintain focus during high-pressure games, making him an essential part of the Gators‘ core. Following the season, he was selected in the NBA draft 56th overall.

What Is Will Richard’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Richard’s ethnicity is not publicly stated, and detailed information about his parents’ ethnicity is also limited. Despite this, he is American by nationality, having been born and raised in the United States, and his parents, Al and Helen Richard, are American citizens. His familial background has given him a strong foundation to navigate NBA life and his basketball career.

Is Will Richard Christian?

Will Richard is a Christian and has been very public about his faith. Growing up, his family emphasized religious principles, and he carried that belief into his basketball career, making many posts on social media. His Instagram bio featured Ephesians 3:20, and he also has Proverbs 3:6 tattooed on his arm alongside three crosses.

Richard thanked God for his basketball ability, saying, “Faith plays a huge part in my basketball career. Just knowing that all my gifts come from God makes me want to work much harder and give Him the glory every time I step on the court.”

Richard also credited his first year at Belmont for his faith strengthening, saying, “I would say my faith really got stronger my freshman year of college because I was on my own, so I couldn’t just go to church with my parents every week. I had to take the time out myself to spend time with God. Learning how to make time on my own really benefited me and allowed me to get closer to Him.”

Richard’s journey from Fairburn, then the University of Florida, and now to the Warriors showcases the influence of his family, faith, and heritage, and how it has shaped the young athlete.

His Georgia roots and Christian upbringing have provided a stable platform for basketball development and personal growth. With a standout college career and a championship behind him, Richard is now making the next step in moving to the NBA.