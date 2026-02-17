What Made the 2026 NBA All-Star Game a Success — And Is This Format Here to Stay?

For the first time in years, the NBA All-Star Game had real energy, with players trading the usual low effort for defense and a genuine desire to win. Victor Wembanyama scoring five straight points early hinted that this night would be different.

After years of experimenting with formats, the league may have finally found the right balance. In 2023, the league introduced a captain-draft format with LeBron James on one side and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other. Its Elam Ending format coincided with one of the lowest-rated All-Star Games in recent memory.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James (left) shakes hands with Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) after completing the draft before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A year later, the league returned to the classic East vs. West format, hoping nostalgia would help — and it did. Viewership rose from 4.59 million in 2023 to 5.40 million in 2024. But the event recorded a 13% drop in 2025 with the four-team mini-tournament that mixed All-Stars with Rising Stars.

Even with rotating formats, it was becoming more evident that the midseason showcase had lost its magic. The league attempted to salvage the midseason festivities by introducing a brand new USA vs. World concept built around three teams: the young USA Stars, the veteran USA Stripes led by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and a World squad headlined by Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Is the NBA All-Star Game Back?

The round-robin format produced immediate drama. The opener went to overtime, where Scottie Barnes hit a game-winner to lift the Stars past the World 37-35. The veteran Stripes then edged the Stars 42-40 before Kawhi Leonard knocked out the World with a clutch step-back three in a 48-45 thriller. The night ended decisively, as the young Stars routed the Stripes 47-21 behind MVP Anthony Edwards.

For long stretches, it felt like players were competing with purpose and urgency. That competitive edge had been missing in recent years, when the exhibition often drifted into a watered-down 3-point and dunk contest. This time, fans finally got real competition.

“I think it was definitely a step up in the competitive department compared to last season,” Durant said after the game. “Kawhi was great. Ant was great. I think we did what we’re supposed to do for the fans.”

In many ways, the energy mirrored what fans have come to expect from Olympic basketball. Moments like Stephen Curry’s flurry in the 2024 gold medal game, or the sight of James and Durant sharing the floor in meaningful minutes, produced some of the most electric reactions from the basketball audience. Fans will always remember Curry’s “Golden Dagger.”

Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors warms up during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

International play naturally raises the stakes because pride and legacy enter the equation. If the All-Star Game continues to lean into the USA vs. World identity, it has a real chance to tap into that same emotional current that makes Olympic matchups feel must-watch.

It’s hard to deny that players don’t feel an extra oomph when there is an Olympic feel to a game. Leonard showcased that spirit all throughout the third game of the night by registering 31 points on nearly all contested jumpers. And when he sank a 3-pointer from a few feet beyond the arc over the outstretched fingertips of Karl-Anthony Towns, the arena erupted with playoff intensity. All the enraptured reactions on the sideline said it all.

“We were watching it … like, ‘Damn, this guy is killing,'” Barnes said of Leonard. “We were just like in awe. In shock, too. When a guy has it going like that, it’s special. That’s what the people want to see.”

The long-term future of the format isn’t guaranteed, but the NBA finally has a workable blueprint. After years of trial and error, 2026 proved the solution may be simple: keep the stakes, keep the pride, and don’t overthink it.