In what has been an almost-season to forget for the Golden State Warriors, it got worse on Monday night in nightmarish fashion when Moses Moody, one of the standout names in Steph Curry’s absence, was stretchered off.

With just under a minute left in a 137-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Moody suffered a non-contact horror injury after his left knee buckled during a routine breakaway. He fell to the floor clutching his knee before being taken off the court, in a night in which he put up 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was just the Warriors’ second win in 10 games but at a terrible cost. The scans the following day showed a torn left patellar tendon, which meant the season was over for the 23-year-old wing who was finally becoming the star the franchise always hoped he would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody has already played the most games in his career this season, with 60, and he started 49 of those. He is also averaging a career high across the board, even though it is a modest 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.7 minutes. He has made 151 three-pointers at 40.1%, the 14th Warrior ever to hit that mark in a single season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody joins a list of vital pieces for Golden State that have been dealt injury blows.

Jimmy Butler is also done for the season after tearing his ACL in January and is likely to miss some part of next season. Curry has been out since and has missed more than 20 straight games, which has seen the Warriors clinging to the No. 10 seed in the West, a play-in consolation spot in what has been a shambles of their “win-now” window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise is not rushing Curry’s return, with the expectation that he will be ready in time for the play-in tournament.But what Curry will be walking into is a roster ravaged by injuries with dim hope of even making it past the play-in stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moses Moody’s Injury Ends Warriors’ Chances

Not that it would have made so much difference having a healthy Moody. The Warriors are on a losing record this season, which shows that the team is mediocre at best. But it was finally good to see Moody playing regularly and well as a vital piece in their play-in push, especially during the period Curry was out.

The good thing for Golden State is that they are nine games above the closest team below the play-in spot, so they are technically safe but not so much, as the No. 10 seed is the least favorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries are an unfortunate occurrence, but the Warriors essentially shot themselves in the foot when they committed to contention by giving up future assets and young depth for a win-now window.

Butler was the first acquisition, followed by Kristaps Porzingis, who was obtained at the expense of Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis. They bet that a veteran roster would provide Curry with one more realistic chance to win the championship. 5, but the gamble does not appear to be paying off.

Porzingis has only played eight games since his move, so he is not the ideal veteran card to play, despite winning a championship three seasons ago as a key member of the Boston Celtics. But that was then, and this is now, and Porzingis should have been a valuable addition off the bench, but with injuries rife in the Bay Area, that will not be the case, assuming he is healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody’s bad injury came at the worst possible time; last month was his best month of the season, with an average of 15.9 points and three games of 20 or more points. He was a bright spot in an otherwise dark season for the Warriors. He had a wrist injury that kept him out for most of March, and the Dallas game marked his first return since March 3. He missed ten games and was on track for another 20-point game when his season came to an end seconds before the game.

Finally, the play-in game could be the final nail in the coffin of an otherwise cursed season.

With the current bracket, they’ll face No. 9 Portland Trail Blazers on the road, and they are 1-3 against the Blazers this season, having lost their first three meetings with Curry and Butler. It’s difficult to see how they’ll win this one with Moody being the most recent addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry’s last dance may be over for the season, and no one knows if it will take place at Golden State.