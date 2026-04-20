What Really Went Wrong for Pistons? A Brutal Statistical Analysis of Their Loss to Magic

Early Sunday morning, I told my father the playoff slate would be a snooze-fest. It looked like a day full of lopsided games.

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The Detroit Pistons immediately made me look like a fool. They dropped Game 1 at home to the Orlando Magic, the last team to sneak into the Eastern Conference bracket, in a double-digit loss that flipped the tone of the series instantly. Here is exactly how Detroit lost and why this is not a fluke, but a matchup problem.

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This Is The Magic Team We Thought We Would See Heading Into The Season

If you told me at the beginning of the season that these two teams would be facing off in the first round, I would have figured that it would be the Magic who boasted homecourt advantage. Unfortunately for them, everything that could go wrong did. Their defense fell off (going from second in defensive rating last season to 11th this year), their offense was still below-average (19th), Paolo Banchero never took that step his advocates hoped he would, and Franz Wagner was injured for most of the regular season (appearing in just 34 regular-season games).

Their one saving grace: when healthy, this group was legitimately dangerous. According to Cleaning the Glass, when Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. share the floor (408 non-garbage time possessions), Orlando is outscoring teams by 11.1 points per 100 possessions (72nd percentile).

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For the first time in a while, that group is fully healthy, and it changes the entire equation. Jalen Suggs is the swing piece. His chaotic, high-energy style limits his minutes during the regular season, but the playoffs change that completely. Orlando is fully unleashing him, and Detroit has no clean answer for it. He went 6-for-16 from the field, but his defense, pace, and decision-making drove the game, as the Magic were +11 in his 36 minutes in an 11-point win. That 36-minute workload is one of his highest all season, and it completely changes Orlando’s ceiling.

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Detroit Does Not Have Enough Two-Way Players

Detroit won 60 games, but their biggest flaw has always been hiding in plain sight. They do not have enough true two-way role players. Game 1 exposed that immediately.

Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland were both forced to play below their season average in minutes because their inability to space the floor made it difficult for Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren to get to the rim in the pick-and-roll. As a team, Detroit scored just 34 points in the paint, well below their season average (57.9 points in the paint per game).

To fix the spacing, Detroit turned to Daniss Jenkins and Duncan Robinson. The offense improved, but the defense collapsed. Against Orlando’s size, those lineups got bullied. In one stretch with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jenkins, Robinson, and Tobias Harris, the Pistons posted a strong 123.1 offensive rating but allowed a brutal 141.7 defensive rating, resulting in a -18.6 net rating.

Playoff teams need players who hold up on both ends. One option is Kevin Huerter, who led the team in plus-minus in the game at +7 in 18.5 minutes. He is not the shooter Robinson is, but he brings more balance as a passer, secondary playmaker, and a more reliable defender.

The Pistons Need More From Jalen Duren

If you have been on X at all since Game 1, you know Jalen Duren did not perform at the level we are used to seeing from him.

Jalen Duren scored just eight points on four shot attempts, but the bigger issue came on defense. Orlando repeatedly targeted him in pick-and-roll actions, exposing his stiffness and lack of rim protection instincts. The Pistons posted a 134.3 defensive rating in his minutes, the worst mark on the team.

Detroit’s defense improved significantly with Isaiah Stewart on the floor, posting a 76.2 defensive rating in his 19 minutes. But he does not bring the same interior scoring pressure as Duren. Simply shifting minutes will not fix the problem. Duren is Detroit’s second-best player, and they need a much stronger two-way impact from him to avoid a serious upset.

The situation is not as dire as it looks. Sportsbooks like Caesars Sportsbook still list Detroit as a strong favorite at -210 to win the series. Part of this loss came down to a slow start. The Pistons looked flat early, and Orlando jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first four and a half minutes. From that point on, Detroit actually outscored the Magic 96-94.

History shows that Game 1 upsets do not always decide a series, but they do reveal real problems. Detroit has the talent to respond in Game 2, but the structural issues exposed in this matchup are not going away. This series is no longer a formality. It is a real fight.