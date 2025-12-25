What Shoe Is Stephen Curry Wearing for NBA Christmas Game vs Mavericks?

Ever since Stephen Curry officially became a sneaker-free agent, every Golden State Warriors game has turned into a guessing game over what he’ll lace up next. That curiosity only intensified ahead of Christmas Day after Curry teased that his kicks would be “special” during a prior media availability.

He delivered on that promise emphatically. For the holiday matchup, the Golden State star stepped onto the floor wearing Kobe’s “Yellow Toe” Player Exclusive of Allen Iverson’s iconic Reebok Question, instantly sending sneaker culture and the wider NBA world into a frenzy.

The yellow-and-white contrast matched Curry’s flair perfectly, while the engraved “3” served as a clear nod to Iverson, tying together two generations of basketball culture in a single statement pair.

When asked earlier about his plans for Christmas Day footwear, the sneaker free agent kept things intentionally vague, saying, “I have some great ideas.”

Over the years, Curry and Under Armour built a thoroughly professional partnership that helped grow the Curry brand into a global powerhouse. Since that deal ended, the veteran guard has embraced experimentation, wearing Anthony Edwards’ shoes against the Timberwolves and Devin Booker’s kicks when Golden State faced the Suns.

And the sneaker storytelling didn’t stop there. Later during the Christmas slate, Curry took things a step further by wearing shoes associated with his longtime Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, a moment highlighted on the ABC and ESPN broadcast that immediately sent fans flooding social media.

Steph Curry Remains the Warriors’ Constant

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Golden State Warriors, particularly with the outside noise surrounding Steve Kerr’s future. At the start of the season, they were expected to be contenders for the title, but they have not lived up to those expectations.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Since winning the championship in 2022, the Warriors haven’t gone past the conference semifinals, highlighting the issues within the team.

Amid all the uncertainties and problems, Steph Curry continues to be the beacon of hope for the Dubs. He has missed out on some games with a quadriceps injury, but even then, his numbers speak for themselves.

Even as he moves deeper into the later stages of his career, Curry has been averaging 28.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field. In the last 10 games, he is averaging 31.2 points per game, highlighting his importance for the Warriors.

Curry recorded 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals in their recent 127-97 win over the Orlando Magic. And wearing those statement kicks, Curry looked every bit ready to deliver another memorable holiday performance.