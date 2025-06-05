What Shoes Is Tyrese Haliburton Wearing in Game 1 of 2025 NBA Finals? Details of Brand, Colorway & More Revealed

Pacers’ quarterback Tyrese Haliburton has just etched his name alongside absolute legends. And no, this isn’t about his jaw-dropping playoff performances that deserve an article of it’s own. It takes a special type of special to get your own shoeline. Indiana’s godsend has just become the 38th player ever to do so – and just the 4th under the Puma brand.

OKC’s own quarterback Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature sneaker line also came out with a brand new one for the Finals. But after Hali’s announcement, the Shai 001 Masi Blue won’t be getting all the camera clicks this evening. So without further ado, let’s speak more on Tyrese’s very own sneaker line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyrese Haliburton’s shoeline’s visuals revealed ahead of the 2025 NBA Finals

Hali is probably beaming in pride knowing that the legend himself, Salehe Bembury, personally designed the brand new Puma Hali 1. The man has worked in both Yeezy and Cole Haan, and is currently the vice president of sneakers and men’s footwear at Versace. But why Tyrese Haliburton? For Bembury, the playoffs have made his feelings clear – Tyrese is him.

“When I signed with Puma the first order of business was to sign a signature athlete,” says Bembury. “They showed me a list of available and unavailable NBA athletes and told me to choose one to recruit. I chose Tyrese … He is him.” That sweet pink colorway speaks perfectly of Tyrese himself. He might be a soft cotton-candy of a human from the outside. But the same pink-laced demon will hit a game-winning 3 on your favourite team any day.

“My designs are a platform for storytelling and cultivating community; an opportunity to breathe new meaning into a product. … As a ’90s kid from New York City, I’ve played basketball my whole life and have a deep history, emotion, and nostalgia for the sport. I’m excited to leverage this collaboration as a catalyst to introduce an untold side of me and engage a new community,” said Bembury to Puma when they announced their partnership. And he loves that Tyrese’s shoes are one of his own creations.

Bembury views the Haliburton shoe not merely as a PR play, but as a personal milestone: Designing a ball-centric silhouette for a player who embodies both playmaking artistry and cultural relevance. And it also embodies Bembury’s personal philosophy of being a “’90s New York kid” who played basketball growing up as a passion. Haliburton’s game combines constant motion (defensive slides, cutting, pull-up jumpers). So the PUMA Nitro midsole offers the quick-snap responsiveness needed for immediate accelerations and rapid directional changes. The Thunder ain’t ready for this shoe to light up the Paycom Center tonight.

But when can the fans rep the shoe of their favorite “overrated” player?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No price yet, but Tyrese Haliburton’s Hali 1s release date confirmed

Tyrese Haliburton averaged a solid 21/10.5 double-double throughout the Knicks series, along with 1.5 steals per game. That series win just confirmed the Pacers’ ideology: Breaking the dreams of aspiring champions. They beat the Cavs, Bucks, and the Knicks without dropping more than 2 games in either series. And Tyrese was one of the biggest cogs in that machine oiled to perfection by Rick Carlisle. But the Thunder are different gravy.

3 of the 7 possible games will be happening in Indiana. You bet that the ‘Cers fans will be dying to rep their hero in full form. Sure, they already have the kits framed on their bedroom walls. But wearing the hibiscus colored sneakers will bring a whole new feeling to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. So, when will they be able to wear the Hali 1s?

Well, Indiana will have to chant their mantra of “patience is key” – much like they’ve been chanting for their 25 years away from the NBA Finals. The Puma Hali 1s will be available for purchase in September before the 2025-26 NBA season begins. Will they be repping the shoes as maiden championship winners?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It was about time that someone of Tyrese Haliburton’s caliber joined a list with such pedigree. Now, kids growing up can don the Puma Hali 1s just like their older generation did to the Air Jordans. And we’ll get a first look during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Grab your popcorn.