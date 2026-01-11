What Team Is Ja Morant Getting Traded to? 5 Potential Landing Spots for Grizzlies Star

Following the trade of Trae Young to Washington, it seems inevitable that another All-Star guard could be on the move before the trade deadline. The player is none other than Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Last Friday, the rumors were vindicated when ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that the Grizzlies are open to hearing offers for the 26-year-old. They are willing to accept draft picks and young assets in return, but the market is extremely frosty, as seen in Young’s trade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Some teams may get a little interested in the 2020 Rookie of the Year, but neither his efficiency nor his athleticism is at an all-time high, which was once predicted. Many teams even see his playing style as a negative impact on their roster. Hence, it will be better if the Grizzlies have low expectations from this deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all his off-court issues and injuries, he remains a two-time All-Star and has recorded solid returns in the past; therefore, some teams would definitely make a move for him.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks could acquire Ja Morant and form a strong partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milwaukee Bucks have flattered to deceive this season as they were expected to contend for the title, but they are only in 11th spot in the East with a 17-21 record. Therefore, they need reinforcements in this trade window to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo satisfied, and given the options in the market, Morant could be one such option.

While his fit with Gainnis is still questionable, the Bucks may try to form a package around Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., and Gary Harris, along with the first-round pick from 2032.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Overall, this package lacks a young talent like Ryan Rollins, but it offers better draft assets in KPJ and Harris, as both players have player options, albeit with lower salaries, while Kuzma will be on an expiring contract next season. So they could carry out this trade if they prefer cap flexibility for next season to build around their young core.

4. Sacramento Kings

Then Sacramento Kings could be one of the teams that show interest in the 26-year-old point guard. Interestingly, they are sitting in 15th position in the West this season, even with a couple of All-Stars in their backcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many would suggest they should not make the same mistake by pushing for Morant, this could also be a great opportunity for them to acquire a talented player whose stocks are currently down.

The Kings could offer a package of DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, and a top-10 protected first-round pick for 2031. The deal would allow the Grizzlies great flexibility, as DeRozan’s contract for the 2026-27 season isn’t fully expected; he may also miss out on the incentives, saving more money for Memphis. Even Schroder is a pretty much movable asset with a $14.1 million contract.

For the Kings, acquiring Morant while keeping hold of Zach LaVine would allow them a good combination. Morant’s cutting could be a good fit with Domantas Sabonis’ high-post playmaking. This move could significantly elevate their roster and make them competitive for the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Whenever there’s a point guard available in the market, the Minnesota Timberwolves automatically get linked. However, just like Young, it is difficult for the Wolves to conjure up a package for Morant without giving up Julius Randle. The Wolves could trade away Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, and a couple of first-round pick swaps from 2030 and 2032.

Considering Mike Conley is already 38 and shooting 36.5% from the field, and the likes of Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller have failed to make the Wolves rotation, it is basically Reid for Morant with a few future first-round pick swaps. While Dillingham and Miller may not make sense for Minnesota, they could be useful in Memphis’ rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

However, this looks like a deal favouring the Wolves, as Morant’s inclusion in a team that already features Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels will rely heavily on Ant’s three-point shooting. Meanwhile, the others could generate massive numbers in the paint, making life difficult for opposing teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could dip their fingers for the Grizzlies star as his inclusion adds a different dimension to their team. In an ideal scenario for the Heat, a trade package of Terry Rozier, Simone Fontecchio, and Kasparas Jakucionas could be offered to the Grizzlies, but there’s no reason for them to accept such offers.

Therefore, they may have to take a call around Tyler Herro. It could be a move where the Grizzlies offer a lottery-protected first-round pick from 2029, along with Morant. The 2-time All-Star probably has more raw talent than Herro, and they will hope that he improves on his jumpers. Herro’s three-point shooting makes him a more modern player.

But with Norman Powell, Jaime Jacquez Jr., and Andrew Wiggins present, the Heat are well off with their range shooting and may need Morant’s athleticism and star power at point guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Grizzlies, Herro would be a great option to build around their young core. He is still young and will significantly boost their shooting prowess while taking up a secondary playmaker role. However, both players have struggled with injuries in recent years.

1. Houston Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies should be wary of Ja Morant’s form this season. He is only averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting only 20.8% from the three. With injuries and off-the-court issues, the Grizzlies may not get a single unprotected pick. Therefore, the Houston Rockets could be a probable destination for Morant.

The package may include Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr, and Josh Okogie, along with a top-10 protected 2032 first-round pick.

Overall, the deal has some young players who could excite the Grizzlies. Especially Jabari Smith Jr, who is only 22 and has a lot of potential and versatility in playing in different positions. He could form a great frontcourt combination with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Josh Okogie is another useful asset who would make the rotation for the Grizzlies or could also be flipped. But the major problem with this deal is that Fred VanVleet, the All-Star guard, is currently injured and has an implicit no-trade clause. So if the veteran decides not to join the Grizzlies, then the Rockets can’t do anything. They would need his money to make this trade work.

Overall, the Rockets are sixth in the West, and if they acquire Morant, then it would instantly make them contenders for the title this season. His slashing and cutting could help Kevin Durant get more space in the perimeter, but at the same time, Morant’s poor three-point shooting is probably the only downside in this deal.