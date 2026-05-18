“What You Doing It For?”: Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down on Jaylen Brown Criticism After Celtics Star’s Profane Rant

Jaylen Brown is not fond of Stephen A. Smith. Over the years, the Boston Celtics star has made sure everyone knows that fact. In his latest rant, JB dropped ‘real journalist’ facts and asked the veteran analyst to be quiet. And well, that didn’t go down too well because, of course, Smith responded.

“Jaylen Brown, be careful what you wish for. You really want me to start reporting on that level? You understand locker room, how the organization might think about you, how the city may feel about you, how Jayson Tatum may or may not have felt about you. Sneaker deals, endorsement deals. The list goes on and on,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “The season is over, bro. You’re on Twitch trying to do what I do and talking about me needing to step away. It makes no sense.”

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Smith lit the fuse after unloading on Jaylen Brown for hopping on Twitch barely 24 hours after Boston’s brutal 3-1 collapse to the No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers in the 2026 playoffs. According to Smith, the timing made everything worse, especially after Brown labeled the 2025-26 campaign his “favorite year” despite one of the Celtics’ most stunning postseason meltdowns.

Therefore, Stephen A. doubled down on his message, “I’m not being disrespectful. I’m simply making the point that it is not wise, after 24 hours of having your season over in the first round, for you to be coming out talking about that’s your favorite season. It ain’t the smartest thing in the world to do.” Smith said that he wasn’t being disrespectful that day when he called out JB’s take on his Twitch livestream.

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” I was trying to sit up there and look out by letting you know this is not a good look. It’s not wise. That’s all,” Smith added. Meanwhile, the 58-year-old claimed that he would’ve respected Brown more if he had criticized everyone who shared the same opinion, including Kendrick Perkins. However, the 29-year-old forward simply singled him out specifically, even though multiple media personalities were making similar comments.

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“But evidently, you understand when you’re talking about clickbait and all of that stuff, somebody told you one of the best ways to get it is to bring up my name. And that’s what you did,” Stephen A. Smith went on. “So who’s really looking for clickbait? Is it me or is it you? And obviously, you would think a $304 million NBA player wouldn’t need it. What you doing it for?”

At the same time, right after Stephen A. Smith called out Jaylen Brown’s “favorite year” statement, the Celtics star took to his X handle. He sent a strong message directed at ESPN’s veteran analyst. “I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet’ and retire, let’s give the people what they want,” JB wrote.

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Meanwhile, this drama, which started on May 2, has only escalated with each passing day. Moreover, it has come to such a point where Jaylen Brown has now gone to the extent of talking about ‘real journalism’ amidst profane remarks.

Jaylen Brown’s latest rant

On Sunday night, Jaylen Brown jumped back on Twitch, ready to fire back at the 58-year-old as their simmering feud continued to heat up after weeks of tension. “F*** Stephen A,” Brown bluntly said. “My offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming. I want you to be quiet and get off these networks. You’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait.” Meanwhile, JB watched Stephen A’s full segment in real time, addressing parts of it as he paused.

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“Jayson Tatum hasn’t been on my stream, and this is what we’re talking about on First Take? What if [Tatum] just don’t like being somewhere in an uncontrolled environment?” Jaylen Brown said. “Why are you doing journalism on me having guests on my stream? And this is a part of the reason why I started streaming. This is a part of the reason why people use the term ‘clown,’ and it synchronizes with someone like Stephen A. Smith. Because this is what you’re using your platform for. What are you talking about?”

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Meanwhile, he added, “This is a narrative that he’s creating, this isn’t journalism. “This is him making his own opinion and formulating it about what I have to say, on his platform. And this is why, respectfully, a lot of people say, ‘F— Stephen A.’ Because this is the type of stuff he does, and then he doesn’t recognize it.”

Therefore, Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith have now dragged this feud far beyond basketball. First came playoff frustration, then Twitch shots, and now the fight has turned into a public war over media credibility, narratives, and respect. Meanwhile, Brown keeps pushing back against what he sees as manufactured drama, whereas Stephen A. continues defending his criticism as fair commentary. At this point, neither side looks ready to back down anytime soon.