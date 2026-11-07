“What’s Going On Now Is 10,000 Lawsuits”: LaVar Ball Accuses LaMelo Ball’s Agent of Manipulating His Son

LaVar Ball pondered over his fractured dream yet again. He built the Big Baller Brand around the idea that his sons could control their own business instead of handing their futures to established sportswear companies. Years later, the needle hasn’t moved, and LaVar believes the people closest to LaMelo Ball helped push him away from it.

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His latest accusations target his youngest son’s representation, with the Puma deal and a list of legal disputes now part of the argument.

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“The fool was telling me, ‘Hey, Melo, we’re gonna keep family together. We’re gonna keep family together.’ This is what he’s telling me, staying in my house,” LaVar Ball said, speaking on The Real Big Baller Podcast. He accused Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo’s longtime trainer and former agent, of presenting himself as a family ally while privately steering the young guard toward Puma.

“On the back end, he telling Melo, ‘Oh man, you wanna sign with Puma, because look what Lonzo— Lonzo didn’t sign nothing.’ So that’s where this guy has manipulated Melo into this mode. And so what’s going on now is 10,000 lawsuits. And while all these lawsuits in effect and Melo just playing on the court, the representation, which I see is my son has left.”

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While LaVar is clearly using hyperbolic language with the 10,000 lawsuits comment, his complaint reaches beyond the shoe contract. He questioned why a player with LaMelo Ball’s personality and on-court appeal has not secured more major commercial partnerships.

“If it ain’t even about the money, the smile that he has, the way he plays the game, how does he not have any big-time deals?”

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LaVar also called the representation “raggedy as hell,” arguing that the Puma arrangement left Big Baller Brand out of a deal that should have included the family business. The dispute is about more than a shoe contract: it is also about who gets to shape LaMelo Ball’s commercial identity.

Cole Anthony, a former Milwaukee Bucks guard, offered a second perspective. He said people within the NBA had told them that LaMelo’s representation was making companies reluctant to pursue business with him.

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“The fact is, the representation does not lead them to want to do the business,” Anthony said.

He then pointed to Nike’s use of athlete storytelling, citing Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. His argument was that brands need more than an exciting player; they also need a clear story and a workable relationship with the people managing the athlete.

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There is a legal history behind LaVar’s frustration, although it does not establish that Jermaine Jackson caused every dispute.

In 2023, former Big Baller Brand associate Alan Foster sued LaMelo Ball, Puma, and related entities. It also sought more than $200 million and alleged fraud and trademark infringement involving the MB1 name and sneaker business. The case brought the family’s business disputes into federal court.

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Jermaine Jackson also faced a separate fight over a luxury Charlotte condo once owned by Cam Newton. A property management company said he owed more than $150,000 in rent. Jackson argued that a leaking aquarium justified withholding payment, but a magistrate judge ordered his eviction in 2026.

The company later sued LaMelo Ball. It argued that he was responsible for unpaid rent and homeowners association fees connected to the lease.

The legal cases give context to LaVar’s anger. But they do not prove that every dispute stems from one person’s decisions.

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Now that those days are long gone…

LaMelo Ball has an opportunity to turn the page in Minnesota.

As he begins building a new identity alongside Antman, the change of scenery could also give him a fresh platform. He can attract major commercial partners. His on-court personality and marketability have never been in question.

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Whether his new surroundings help him secure the endorsement opportunities LaVar Ball believes he has missed remains to be seen.