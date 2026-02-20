When Does Jayson Tatum Come Back? Insider Reveals Celtics’ Star’s Message on Return

While there have been no reported setbacks in recovery, Jayson Tatum’s return is not guaranteed. First, there was a lot of optimism, and now the clouds of uncertainty loom over. Even the Boston Celtics’ leaders have cautioned their 6x All-Star before he makes his return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Once again, Senior NBA Insider for NBA on Prime, Chris Haynes, provided the latest update. “I did reach out to Tatum, and he told me that, listen, ‘I’m trying to see if I can come back. I don’t know if that’s the case, but I’m working hard and working vigilant to put myself in position that if I can come back, that will be physically and mentally ready.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many believe that March 1 could be the date when Tatum returns to the hardwood since NBC moved the Celtics’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers to a prime-time slot. In fact, that date also coincides with NBC’s airing of Tatum’s mini‑docuseries about his recovery, titled “The Quiet Work.” Since that is less than 10 days away, the current update remains that JT is still not 100%.

It has been nine months since he suffered an Achilles injury. However, the Celtics star has already participated in practice with the G League team, the Maine Celtics, at the Auerbach Center. After the session, he spoke to the media but offered no guarantees about his return. “It doesn’t mean I’m coming back, or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the same broadcast where Haynes reported about Jayson Tatum’s comeback status, former All-Star Blake Griffin shared a very profound statement.”Like the calendar doesn’t dictate healing, your body does. And only Jayson Tatum can tell you when he’s ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The league and the fans have already seen the cruel nature of the setback. Kobe Bryant was a prime example, as he came back after just 8 months, but lasted just six games before suffering another injury. Since the Lakers legend is JT’s idol, the Celtics star would have this thought in back of his mind too. Similarly, there is Kevin Durant, who returned to MVP-caliber form after 18 month hiatus with his torn Achilles.

KD missed the entire 2019-20 season; his total recovery days were 552, and he is still going strong. But still, this is uncharted territory for Jayson Tatum, and there’s a lot on the line. The most important thing remains that JT remains healthy to lead the Celtics not just this season, but even in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics front office offers caution for Jayson Tatum

A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old candidly shared the questions that consumed him for the longest time. “There obviously could be some challenges, he said on the Pivot Podcast. And it is a thought: Do I come back? Should I wait? It’s something that I honestly, recently, in the last two weeks or so, just kind of contemplate every single day.”

To send a reassuring message, Celtics GM and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens knew what to say. “Obviously, any team with Jayson Tatum’s going to be better,” Stevens said on Friday, right before Tatum resumed 5-on-5 work. “It’s best for Jayson to come when he’s 110% healthy, he’s fully cleared by everybody that matters in that decision,” Stevens said. Similarly, even the head coach preferred not to burden Jayson Tatutm with a set timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s full support from everyone. There’s a full understanding of the progression of the workouts, the weight room, training, the training room – all that stuff that goes into it. And then you just chip away at it. So, no – no one’s waiting around.” Joe Mazzulla emphasized with the hosts of the 98.5 The Sports Hub “Zolak and Bertrand” show that a return date would be additional pressure. Instead, he wants JT to take this day-to-day.