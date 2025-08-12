When Does NBA Season Start in 2025? ESPN & NBC Confirm Opening Night, Christmas and Other Key Dates

You need to put alarms, reminders, and even circle some important dates on the calendar. It would be crucial to do so because the NBA is coming back for its 2025-26 edition with new broadcasting partners and eyes full of dreams. Adam Silver’s $76 billion mega handshake with NBC, Amazon, and Disney begins now. And maybe, just maybe, all the troubles that the Commissioner faced last season will come to an end. But before the troubles of games come the games. The most important and much-awaited schedule that every hooping heart had been waiting for is here.

From August 27 to September 14, EuroBasket sets the tone before the legends take over on September 5-6 at the Hall of Fame enshrinement. By September 23, the preseason travelers—Nets, Knicks, 76ers, Pelicans, Suns—report for duty. Training camps open September 24 for them, while the rest clock in on September 29. The chase for form is on.

October turns up the heat. Knicks vs 76ers hit Abu Dhabi on October 2 and 4, Pelicans meet NBL teams in Melbourne on October 3 and 5, Nuggets face Raptors in Vancouver on October 6, and Nets vs Suns light up Macao on October 10 and 12. Preseason ends October 17. Rosters lock on October 20. Then, chaos calls.

NBA 2025-25 opening night on NBC, as ESPN will take charge of the opening week

October 21 marks the grand opening of the NBA’s 80th season, and it all begins where last season’s fairytale ended—Oklahoma City. The Thunder, led by reigning MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will lift their championship banner and collect rings before welcoming Kevin Durant and the bold new Rockets. The stage could not be louder.

The night explodes further as LeBron James and Stephen Curry lock eyes for the 57th time. LeBron makes history as the first player to enter a 23rd NBA season, while Luka Doncic debuts in purple and gold under Opening Night lights. Golden State and the Lakers close the curtain, but the season’s first roar will echo for months. And yes, away from the noise of trade rumors, the Akron Hammer will meet his on-court archnemesis once again.

Meanwhile, October 22 launches ESPN’s season with Madison Square Garden lit in prime-time energy. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers march into a challenge against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks, fresh off top-three Eastern finishes. Then, Dallas unveils No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg against No. 2 Dylan Harper’s Spurs, alongside Victor Wembanyama’s highly anticipated return after a season halted by a shoulder blood clot.

October 23 keeps the fireworks rolling. Four months and a day after OKC’s first championship, the Thunder and Pacers run it back in a Finals rematch. The night caps with Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić colliding in the Bay, chasing another shot at gold. And yes, NBC’s Peacock joins the party with exclusive doubleheaders in Opening Week, turning streaming into courtside luxury.

Christmas Day & other important dates on the NBA’s calendar

Now moving on, October 24 kicks off Peacock’s first exclusive NBA game with Cleveland visiting Detroit at 7 p.m. ET. Their last clash in March saw the Pistons snap a 12-game skid against the Cavs, sealing their first winning season since 2016. At 9:30 p.m. ET, Minnesota hosts Denver in a rivalry born in 2024, with Anthony Edwards’ Wolves riding a six-game streak over Jokić’s Nuggets.

December 25 delivers the 78th edition of Christmas Day hoops on ABC and ESPN. It starts at noon with Cleveland visiting New York, where the Knicks own the most Christmas appearances and wins. At 2:30 p.m., the defending champion Thunder hosts Wembanyama’s Spurs. The party continues at 5 p.m. with Golden State hosting Dallas, followed by James vs Durant at 8 p.m., and ends with Wolves vs Nuggets at 10:30 p.m.

January 19 marks the 40th edition of the NBA on MLK Day across NBC and Peacock. Milwaukee at Atlanta tips off at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock, with both teams refreshed by offseason roster shakeups. The NBC tripleheader begins at 2:30 p.m. with Cleveland vs Oklahoma City, last season’s top seeds. At 5 p.m., rookie Cooper Flagg debuts at Madison Square Garden as Dallas faces New York.

The MLK Day finale at 8 p.m. ET sees Boston visiting Detroit, testing the Pistons’ rise after one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in league history. Jaylen Brown and company will try to halt Cade Cunningham’s charge. Meanwhile, the NBA revealed 80 of each team’s 82 games for the 2025-26 season, reserving two dates for Emirates NBA Cup drama that could rewrite the season’s stakes.

And just like that, the stage is set for a season that refuses to whisper. From globe-trotting preseason showdowns to banner nights, rookie debuts, and holiday blockbusters, the calendar drips with storylines. Every date feels dangerous. Every matchup hums with promise. So brace yourself, because the 2025-26 NBA season is ready to run wild.