Kyrie Irving‘s absence from the Dallas Mavericks’ visit to Boston has drawn attention because of his complicated history with the Celtics fan base. Radio host Justin Termine questioned why the veteran guard missed a matchup against one of the NBA’s strongest teams, particularly given the hostile reception he was likely to receive at TD Garden.

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Irving was ruled out due to left-knee injury management on the second night of a back-to-back. He had played 37 minutes and scored 34 points in Dallas’ 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Despite the official injury designation, Termine questioned the timing and optics of Irving’s absence and what the matchup meant for his teammates.

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“And it still boggles my mind that Kyrie Irving, when he’s hated in a place like this, just dodges the game against one of the better teams in the NBA,” Termine said.

The radio host also questioned why Irving would not want to be available against Boston and support rookie teammate Cooper Flagg during his return to Massachusetts.

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Irving’s relationship with Boston became strained during his two seasons with the Celtics. He joined the franchise in 2017 after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but left in free agency in 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets. His departure disappointed Celtics supporters, particularly after he had indicated that he intended to re-sign with the team.

The tension continued during his subsequent playoff appearances at TD Garden. In the 2021 series between Boston and Brooklyn, Irving stomped on the Celtics’ center-court logo after a Nets victory. During the 2022 playoffs, he was fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward spectators.

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Those incidents help explain why Irving’s return to Boston attracts attention. His history with the crowd made Sunday’s matchup more than an ordinary regular-season game, which was central to JT’s criticism.

The radio host also pointed to Flagg’s connection to the region. The rookie grew up in Newport, Maine, and had a large contingent of supporters from his home state in attendance. Before the game, Mavericks coach Dusty May acknowledged the turnout.

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“There’s a lot of Maine here. This part of the country, they appreciate good ball, and they appreciate those from here,” May said.

Flagg also explained why playing in the region mattered to him.

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“Yeah, for sure. You know, I try to play every game. Obviously, being back home with a lot of people showing up to watch it, it means a little bit more,” he said after the loss.

His comments offer further context to Termine’s argument that Irving’s presence would have mattered to a teammate playing in front of a large group of supporters.

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Dallas struggled from the opening minutes without Irving. Boston raced to a 42-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, setting a franchise record for its largest first-quarter advantage. The Celtics maintained control throughout the contest and secured a 131-94 victory.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 points, while Flagg finished with 17 points and four assists. Dallas could not recover from its disastrous start and suffered its third consecutive defeat. Boston, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to six games.

The defeat added to the scrutiny surrounding the Mavericks after a difficult road trip. Although Termine questioned Irving’s absence because of the significance of the Boston matchup, the official reason remained left-knee injury management.

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Irving’s history with the Celtics continues to make every visit to TD Garden a talking point. This time, his absence became the focus, with Termine arguing that the matchup was one the veteran guard should have wanted to play.