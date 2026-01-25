When Is Austin Reaves Coming Back? JJ Redick Drops Update on Lakers Star’s Injury Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck searching for consistency. After a hot start to the year, the team has stalled at 6-6 in January and is waiting for any stabilizing presence. Austin Reaves, who left the team due to injury at the end of December, is precisely the kind of piece the team needs, and now, an update on his status has been announced.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Lakers insider Dan Woike, head coach JJ Redick told reporters before tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks that Reaves is close to a return. However, the team is still taking things slowly and being cautious, especially since he’s recovering from the much-feared calf strain.

Redick also confirmed that Reaves has participated in a ‘stay-ready’ game, but the Lakers are looking to put him through a bit more exposure to full-contact basketball before putting him back on the floor. The timeline is nearing its end, though, with Redick adding that a return is “sooner than later,” and could be on this road trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

That measured pace in Reaves’ recovery is, of course, on purpose. The guard plays a central role as a connective offensive piece on the team, taking pressure off both Luka Doncic and LeBron James, while also spacing the floor and surviving minutes without the other two stars on the floor.

The team already knows how devastating it can be trying to bring him back before he’s fully ready. As fans might know, his current calf injury is a reaggravation of an earlier calf strain, which he returned from to face the Houston Rockets on Christmas, when he got injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaves is likely to be rusty when he returns, and will probably come off the bench as he eases back into his role, but he’s still the team’s best offensive player outside of Doncic.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lineup Logic While Waiting on Austin Reaves

Until Austin Reaves returns, JJ Redick has no intention of tinkering with his starters. According to him, the Lakers will continue to go with their current group: James, Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. It’s the most used lineup for the team this year, and has gone 6-5 in their games.

Imago Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This version of the team provides a solid balance of defense and offense, something the team has struggled to consistently build upon, much to Redick‘s chagrin. Smart is still a great defender who plays with effort, and Jake LaRavia can contribute consistently on that end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayton has been serviceable, doing well as a play-finisher next to Doncic, though he has been benched for reserve big Jaxson Hayes down the stretch of certain games.

According to Redick, Reaves could be back as soon as the Lakers’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 28th January. This season, the guard has broken out, averaging monstrous career-high numbers across the board; 26.6 points per game, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while being one of the best foul-drawers in the league.

The Lakers are on a lengthy road trip right now, currently playing the Dallas Mavericks before continuing until 3rd February, when they finish against the Brooklyn Nets. If everything goes well, by the time the team returns home, their newest star should be back on the court.