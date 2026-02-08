When is Damian Lillard Coming Back? Trail Blazers Star Drops Major All-Star Announcement Amid Injury Rehab

Damian Lillard continues to be on the sidelines as he is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and there’s no scope of him featuring this season. However, the fans will get to see Dame featuring in next week’s All-Star festivities as the 8-time All-Star was invited for the three-point contest. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard will feature in the contest alongside Devin Booker, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Bobby Portis Jr., and Norman Powell.

This announcement suggests that the veteran guard is on course to return to the court in due time. He is currently going through rehabilitation and will start afresh from the 2026-27 season. It will be interesting to see how Lillard performs in the contest against players who have been actively playing this season. He will be eyeing his third three-point contest title.

