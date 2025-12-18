When Is Jayson Tatum Coming Back? Insider Drops Celtics Star’s Return Update

The Boston Celtics have punched above their weight this season, considering that they are missing their biggest star, Jayson Tatum, who has been out with an torn Achilles injury since last season. The All-Star forward was earlier expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, but now several reports suggest that he could be available later in the postseason.

“He [Jayson Tatum] told me he’s coming back this season,” NBA Insider Chris Haynes made a shocking revelation on Tatum’s return.

Even ESPN’s Shams Charania has not ruled out his return for the 2025-26 season on Pat McAfee’s show a couple of months ago. Tatum has shown great progress in rehab, as he was recently seen doing drills on the full floor and shooting with precision. However, he is still a little away from full fitness, but there’s growing positivity in the Boston camp around his return.

For a player who suffered an Achilles injury in May, he looks terrific in workouts, suggesting that he is gradually getting close to his optimum fitness. However, it would be extremely reckless for the Celtics to rush him back to the court.

“It’s a long progression, and it’s almost like once you hit the strength, then you do your thresholds of a progression of play, ” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said about Tatum’s return. “And then you’re also re-conditioning to play real minutes, whatever that looks like. He’s obviously made great strides. Right now, we’re still focused on the full strength gain.”

Although Stevens gave nothing away, the Celtics have not applied for DPE (Disabled Player Exception) this year, which suggests they expect him to play a role later this season. DPE allows teams to replace a player who is deemed likely out for the season with another player via trade or free agency.

Celtics chief Brad Stevens drops trade hints amid Jayson Tatum injury

The Boston Celtics have exceeded a lot of people’s expectations, as many believed they would not be a playoff-level team with their star player missing. However, despite the inconsistency, the 2024 champions have looked in fine fettle. Jaylen Brown has led the franchise with aplomb as he is enjoying another All-Star level season, averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists at 50% shooting from the floor.

He has been extremely well supported by Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who have played more minutes in Tatum’s absence. The young players like Anfernee Simons, Jordan Walsh, Neemias Queta, etc have also done their part with aplomb.

Their best efforts have placed the Celtics as a playoff team, but to go one step further, they need more firepower. Stevens didn’t clearly deny the trade rumours, but he also indicated that the deals must be good.

“We will not put a ceiling on this group,” Stevens said on Wednesday. “If it makes sense for us to look for things that can help us, we certainly will. But it all has to be within good deals.”

Stevens wants to keep the Celtics ready so that if Tatum manages to return this season, they could maximize his presence. The six-time All-Star is coming off a fantastic 2024-25 season where he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game.

His inclusion will definitely boost the Boston Celtics’ chances of going deep into the postseason. But the franchise needs to be extremely wary of the risks of not rushing him back in, making his return a double-edged sword. When do you think Jayson Tatum will return from injury? Comment down below.