When is NBA Europe Happening? Is it Merging With FIBA Euro League?

The NBA has been trying to go global for a while; now, they’re aiming for more than just preseason games in other countries. Adam Silver, the commissioner, has revealed that an NBA Europe League could be established in the future. We can anticipate greater transparency about the league’s structure and schedule soon.

In September, the NBA and the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) announced that they will move forward in January 2026 in their exploration of a new league, which may feature top European clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, who have distinctive basketball outfits. For now, talks are still in a nascent stage as the joint venture hopes to lure the top European players by convincing their primary shareholders to join the new venture.

What Is “NBA Europe” and Why Is the League Planning an Expansion?

The NBA Europe is a joint venture between the NBA and the FIBA to form a new professional, pan-European men’s basketball league. It is one of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s dreams of taking the league to a global level. This proposed league would allow every team in the FIBA-affiliated domestic leagues in Europe a pathway on an annual basis through the FIBA Basketball Champions League (BCL) or by conducting end-of-the-season qualifiers.

The main reason the NBA wants to start a new league in Europe is that they want to grow the brand across the world, and Europe is probably the biggest market after America. In recent years, several European stalwarts have dominated the NBA and hence it’s only fair that Silver felt that they needed to join hands with FIBA to start capturing the European market. Now, with FIBA’s assurance, this is their best bet to get the European legacy teams to participate in this new league.

“Our conversations with various stakeholders in Europe have reinforced our belief that an enormous opportunity exists around the creation of a new league on the continent,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Together with FIBA, we look forward to engaging prospective clubs and ownership groups that share our vision for the game’s potential in Europe.”

When Is NBA Europe Expected to Launch?

While the talks are going on in full flow, there’s still no timeline attached to the beginning of the NBA Europe. One can expect more clarity in a few weeks as there’s a January meeting scheduled where they will attempt to convince the top teams and brainstorm the possibility of the entire idea coming to fruition.

While nothing has been finalized yet, the league is expected to align its schedule with the domestic league and other national team schedules, allowing the players to represent their clubs and nation without any concern.

As per FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis’s comments earlier this month, if things fall into play the new league could tipoff in October 2027.

Is the NBA Actually Merging With the EuroLeague?

The NBA Europe league is not a merger between the NBA and the EuroLeague; in fact, the NBA is planning to launch a league to compete with the age-old EuroLeague, and now it remains to be seen if the legacy outfits will stay put with the EuroLeague or the new glitz and glamour of NBA Europe be too much to avoid.

However, their biggest challenge will be convincing the long-established clubs to join the new league as it will allow get their fans and the entire structure could be off to a jumpstart. Overall, the NBA’s name isn’t big in Europe, and entirely starting a new league in a new region with new teams, where their popularity isn’t much, is a recipe for failure.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum also mentioned the names of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, which they need to give their new league a desired kickstart and gain more eyeballs. In return, they are ready to hand these three teams permanent membership of the NBA Europe league.