When Is the NBA Cup Final? Date, Time, Venue, for Knicks vs Spurs

By Siddharth Rawat

Dec 14, 2025 | 12:24 AM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

Tonight, the NBA Cup Finals matchup was sealed. The New York Knicks, after beating the Orlando Magic 132-120, will face off against the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-111, on Tuesday night. With the NBA Cup nearing its end, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming matchup.

After going unbeaten in the Group Stage, the Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs in Victor Wembanyama’s first game back, and the team around him isn’t slouches either. Just the previous game, the Spurs took down the Los Angeles Lakers’ big three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James, and have gone 9-3 without Wembanyama this season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have remained the most consistent team in the history of the Cup, reaching the quarterfinals in all three years. This is their first time reaching the Finals, and they have thrived on the ability to manufacture offense.

