When Is the 2025 NBA Draft? Venue, Date, Time, Top Prospects, Order and All Details

The NBA Draft isn’t just an event—it’s a live-action thriller where careers launch, front offices sweat, and at least one GM makes a pick so confusing it breaks basketball Twitter. This year’s edition? Even juicier. We’ve got franchise-changing prospects, a two-night drama fest in Brooklyn, and yes—thanks to the Knicks getting busted for playing fast and loose with the rules—one less second-round pick than usual.

From Cooper Flagg’s coronation as the next face of the league to which desperate team reaches for a sleeper pick, here’s your cheat sheet for the 2025 draft. No jargon, no fluff—just what matters before the chaos begins.

When and where is the 2025 NBA Draft happening?

The 2025 NBA Draft is setting up shop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two nights of pure basketball chaos – because apparently watching 30 teams overthink their future in one sitting wasn’t stressful enough. The main event kicks off Wednesday night, June 25th at 8 PM Eastern when ABC and ESPN will broadcast all the awkward handshakes and questionable fashion choices of the first round. Then we’ll do it all again Thursday night for round two (same time, but now just on ESPN – ABC apparently has a hot date).

While New York gets to show off its shiny arena, small-market scouts are already complaining about $25 arena beers and $300 hotel rooms. All eyes will be on Dallas (and if their website leak was accurate or not) holding that precious #1 pick, with generational talents like Cooper Flagg ready to make some franchise very happy and Twitter very loud. Just remember – for every can’t-miss prospect, there’s always that one head-scratching pick that’ll have fans burning their jerseys before the player even puts on his new team’s hat. Welcome to draft season.

Who are the top players of the 2025 NBA Draft?

While we’re on the topic of franchise-changing talent, let’s talk about the 2025 draft class—where Cooper Flagg isn’t just the crown jewel, he’s the whole damn treasure chest. The Duke forward is the closest thing to a sure bet in this draft, with scouts drooling over his two-way dominance and “future All-NBA” ceiling. But he’s got company: Dylan Harper (yes, Ron Harper‘s kid) brings that championship DNA and point guard savvy, while Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey jumps off the screen with highlight-reel athleticism.

Then there’s Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, who plays like his sneakers are on fire (in a good way), and Texas’ Tre Johnson, a walking bucket with the kind of smooth scoring touch that keeps GMs up at night. Duke’s Kon Knueppel rounds out the top tier as the guy who does everything right—even if he won’t break the internet with dunk reels.

What makes this class special? These aren’t just projects—they’re players who’ll demand minutes from Day 1. Flagg could reshape a franchise overnight, Harper’s got that clutch gene, and Bailey’s athleticism is downright unfair. The only question now: which lucky (or desperate) team gets to call their name first?

Why does the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft have only 29 selections?

So why is this year’s second-round one pick short? Blame the Knicks playing a little too fast and loose with the rules back in 2022. Remember when Jalen Brunson shocked everyone by signing with New York? Turns out the deal was basically done before free agency even started – complete with his dad getting hired as an assistant coach. The NBA didn’t appreciate the early courtship, so they’re making New York sit out this year’s second round (pick #56 vanished into thin air).

Funny thing is, the Knicks would probably do it all over again in a heartbeat. Brunson’s become their franchise cornerstone, putting up All-NBA numbers since arriving. That stolen second-rounder? Small price to pay for a superstar. Still, it means we’ll only see 59 picks total this draft instead of the usual 60, with the Knicks left waiting until pick #50 (thanks to a previous trade) to finally join the party.

The lesson here? Tampering costs you draft capital… unless you land a game-changing guard who makes everyone forget about the penalty entirely.

So grab your mock drafts, mute the hot takes, and get ready—because in 48 hours, some teams will look brilliant, others will look desperate, and basketball Twitter will absolutely lose its mind. Let the games begin.