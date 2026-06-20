When is the 2026 NBA Draft? Date, Time, Venue, Draft Order, Top Prospects and Everything You Need to Know

Unlike previous years that lacked an obvious, elite tier of prospects, the 2026 NBA Draft class is widely considered better than recent draft classes. Currently, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer remain top prospects. But the star power continues as the draft class has extensive depth.

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What is the Date and Start Time for the 2026 NBA Draft?

Dates: June 23, 2026 (Round 1) | June 24, 2026 (Round 2).

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET both nights.

Broadcast: Watch Round 1 on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App. Round 2 will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Where Will the 2026 NBA Draft Take Place?

Once again, the NBA draft will take place in its usual home, the Barclays Center in New York. It has been the primary home for the future prospects since 2013, barring one instance. The 2020 draft was virtually held due to COVID.

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What Is the 2026 NBA Draft Order and Which Teams Have the Top Picks?

The Washington Wizards hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after winning the draft lottery on May 10. They had a 14% chance for the #1 pick and stayed there. The Bulls had the biggest rise, jumping five places. It was not all good fortune, especially for the Pacers. Indiana missed out on a top-four miracle and had to forfeit their pick officially to the Clippers. Brooklyn Nets endured the toughest heartbreak, slipping all the way to 6th despite carrying the maximum 14% chance at winning the top pick.

Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls LA Clippers (via Indiana Pacers) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers) Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets

The remainder of the first round, finalized in reverse order of record and adjusted for trades, features picks 15–30, including multiple selections held by Chicago, Memphis, and Atlanta. Notable positions include Chicago at 15 (via POR), Memphis at 16 (via PHX), and Dallas at 30 (via OKC).

How Does the NBA Draft Work? Rules and Format

The 14 franchises that fail to make the NBA playoffs enter a weighted lottery system to determine the top four draft picks. The draft consists of exactly 60 picks divided across two rounds. Teams have five minutes to make a pick in the first round and four minutes in the second round. Teams can trade draft picks for active players, future picks, or cash, which often changes the final order.

Ping-pong balls are used to draw random combinations for the top four picks only. After the top four picks are determined, slots 5 through 14 are assigned to the remaining teams in inverse order of their regular-season records.

Player eligibility

The player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft.

Domestic players must be at least one year removed from high school graduation. They typically spend this year playing in college, the NBA G League, or overseas.

Who Are the Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft Class?

A definitive consensus group of four elite players headlines the loaded 2026 NBA Draft class. According to the latest ESPN Big Board Rankings, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are locked in a fierce battle for the No. 1 overall pick, closely trailed by Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

For the longest time, Peterson (Guard, Kansas) has been running for the top spot. The 6-foot-6 physical combo guard is the most gifted pure scorer in the draft class. In fact, front offices heavily compare his smooth perimeter shotmaking mechanics to NBA star Devin Booker.

Dybantsa (Forward, BYU) isn’t far behind. The 6-foot-9 jumbo wing led the entire NCAA Division I in scoring while breaking freshman records. He blends explosive downhill athleticism with an elite mid-range game, earning pro comparisons to Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown. He excels at drawing fouls and playing through contact. Dybantsa is inconsistent shooting from long range and is continuing to sharpen his handle.

Boozer (Forward, Duke), the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is also the reigning Naismith Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 star is widely regarded as the most polished, high-IQ basketball mind in the class, capable of dominating the post or running point-forward offense. He’s become very comfortable on the perimeter, handling and distributing the ball and shooting from range.

Wilson (Forward, North Carolina) is a modern hybrid big man with elite athleticism and springs for legs. The 6-foot-10 needs work on his perimeter jumper, but his capability to fly above the rim and protect the paint makes him a premier defensive prize.

Other stars are Darius Acuff Jr. (Guard, Arkansas); Kingston Flemings (Guard, Houston); Keaton Wagler (Guard, Illinois); Aday Mara (Center, Michigan), among others.