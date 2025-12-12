brand-logo
When Is Victor Wembanyama Coming Back? Latest Injury Update for Spurs vs Thunder NBA Cup Semi-Finals

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Dec 12, 2025 | 3:23 PM EST

The San Antonio Spurs have received a massive boost heading into the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. Their talismanic center, Victor Wembanyama, who has been sidelined with injury, is likely to return to court in the top-four game against the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Wembanyama has been out with a calf strain since November 14, and though Mike Johnson’s men were still winning games without the big man, they will need everything in their power to pull off a result against the Shai-Gilgeous Alexander-led OKC, who are leading the NBA with a sensational 24-1 record.

The French Phenom will only get after Friday’s practice, but there’s hope in the Spurs camp that their former Rookie of the Year could be available for this knockout clash.

(This is a developing story…)

