“When Men Say We Pushed for 12 Hours”: Ayesha Curry Hits Back at Stephen Curry for Taking Credit in Viral Exchange

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have spent years finding ways to turn their shared moments into something memorable. Even Broadway has now become part of that list. Their latest adventure, however, gave the Warriors superstar the perfect chance to revive an old joke.

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The exchange came after Ayesha appeared in a behind-the-scenes moment at Broadway’s Palace Theatre in New York City. She was strapped into a flying harness and lifted into the air as part of a backstage “flight school” session connected to The Lost Boys, A New Musical. It’s the same Broadway production she co-produces with Stephen Curry.

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Stephen Curry could not resist putting his own spin on the moment. The NBA then picked up his TikTok post and used his caption: “Still can’t spin a basketball but can spin @ayeshacurry.”

That immediately brought back a running joke from the 2024 Paris Olympics, when Curry’s inability to spin a basketball on his finger became one of Team USA’s lighter moments. And Ayesha clearly remembered it, too. The entrepreneur and author had a response ready for her husband, turning the joke right back on him.

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“This is like when men say WE pushed for 12 hours 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love you @stephencurry30 spin me whenever.”

She even shared that NBA post on her Instagram story with more jokes aimed at her husband. “Using my core with all my might…but spin me @stephencurry30 🤣🙈. I love you.” Apart from the joke, Ayesha also urged her followers to watch the musical.

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The moment was more than a fun social media clip. The Lost Boys features extensive aerial choreography, with Flying by Foy involved in the production’s flying effects. Ayesha got a firsthand look at the technology that helps performers move through the air during the show.

The musical opened at the Palace Theatre on April 26, 2026, following previews that began in March. Stephen and Ayesha are among the production’s co-producers, marking their first Broadway producing venture together.

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Stephen has also been open about his interest in theater. He previously described himself as an “amateur Broadway geek” and said the team and talent behind the production helped convince him to invest in the project. That made the backstage clip an easy target for the Warriors star’s sense of humor.

Ayesha was the one flying through the air, but Stephen Curry found a way to make himself part of the moment. The joke also works because of a basketball skill the four-time NBA champion has spent years admitting he simply cannot master.

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That revelation came during Team USA’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Several of Curry’s teammates had no trouble spinning a basketball on one finger. Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis were among those shown pulling off the trick. Curry, however, struggled almost immediately.

“I can do a lot of things with a basketball,” Curry said. “That is the one thing that I cannot do.”

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It was not just a minor annoyance for the four-time NBA champion. Curry admitted the seemingly simple trick had become a source of embarrassment precisely because he could do so much else with a basketball.

“That is one of the most embarrassing things,” Curry said. “You’ve got me nervous just thinking about it.”

Stephen Curry tried again, but the ball refused to cooperate. His frustration became part of the entertainment as he struggled to keep it balanced on his finger before eventually giving up. The irony made the latest NBA post even more fitting. Curry cannot spin the basketball, but apparently he has no problem spinning his wife when the opportunity presents itself.

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And Ayesha’s response kept the exchange light, but it also gave fans another glimpse at the Currys’ playful dynamic.