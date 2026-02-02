When Will Devin Booker Return? HC Jordan Ott Shares Injury Update on Suns Star

Already out for 10 days with a right ankle sprain injury, the Suns faithful want to hear good news soon. While they can at least celebrate Devin Booker’s fifth All-Star selection, which came out earlier today. He continues to grind through rehab, Book draws an optimistic update from Head Coach Jordan Ott.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Book is making tremendous progress. Obviously been on the court multiple times, coach Ott said before the Clippers game. On whether the 29-year-old returns just before the All-Star break, Ott showed confidence in Booker’s approach. “We know who he is. As soon as he can get out there, he’s going to get out there, whether the All-Star break is tomorrow or in two weeks. He’s going to rehab like crazy. He was in there again this morning. Whenever he’s ready, he will be out there.”

Ott is being positive about how Devin Booker’s rehab is progressing. Coach confirmed that the Suns star is “skipping steps basically”, due to his drive to return sooner and continue the momentum that the Suns have built recently. His return is also important, since Jordan Ott is also without another trusted soldier in Jalen Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Hawks, it turned out be a triple whammy for the Suns. They eventually lost 103-110 and also two stars to injury. Green was playing in just his second game back from a right hamstring strain, which had him sidelined for 30+ games. In Atlanta, he came off the bench and logged only a few minutes before limping back to the locker room. Soon after Devin Booker rolled his right ankle on another player’s foot, he stayed down in visible pain and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

After the game, he left the locker room on crutches, avoiding pressure on the ankle. Last Thursday, Ott confirmed that Book has progressed to on-court activity, signaling that his return to the lineup may be sooner than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Booker is looking for assistance outside of the Suns

With time to kill on the sidelines, Book can now focus more on personal things rather than getting his shots in. That leads us to his latest social media activity, where the Internet is wondering if he’s back with Kendall Jenner. They had a high-profile, on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2022 and even reportedly were back together in 2024 and once again allegedly splitting in 2025. The shared history caught netizens’ attention because of their cute back-and-forth interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kendall Jenner dropped a commercial with Fanatics to promote the Super Bowl, and she bet against the Seahawks. Booker commented under her post, “I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do.” Kendall responded with some friendly concern, “How’s the ankle?” to which Booker cheekily replied, “Come rub it.”

Booker’s clapback is why social media believes all is well between the two. Now, if it is a scripted marketing tactic or a genuine romantic reconciliation, that only time will tell.