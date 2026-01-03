When Will Jalen Duren Return? Pistons Announce Injury Update on Star

Thursday was tough for the Detroit Pistons. They lost 112-118 to the Miami Heat in their home arena. But the team also lost its star center, Jalen Duren, to a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old rolled his ankle in the second quarter with 54.3 seconds left. Well, he did come back in Q3 to chip in for 8:47 minutes. However, his injury didn’t let him continue for long.

Meanwhile, the team hadn’t given any information about Duren’s injury or return timeline. In fact, head coach JB Bickerstaff told the media, “I don’t have any information yet. I’ll get more information in the next couple of days.” Well, Saturday brought with it the news everyone had been waiting for.

“Jalen Duren will not travel with the team to Cleveland and will be re-evaluated in a week,” the Detroit Pistons announced Saturday. Meanwhile, their forward, Tobias Harris, who is dealing with a left hip sprain, will also not travel with the team to Cleveland. The medical staff will re-evaluate Harris in two weeks.

The video showed Duren twisting his ankle mid-drive as he slipped past a block attempt from Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell. Experts and medical know-it-alls suggested that the roll didn’t look promising. And while the team felt hopeful about Jalen’s return, which he did in the third quarter of the game, his sprain didn’t allow him to last long.

At present, Jalen Duren is putting up 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a night while shooting an elite 63.3% from the field. Losing someone that efficient doesn’t just hurt the stat sheet; it delivers a serious gut punch to the Pistons.

Well, with both Duren and Harris out for one and two weeks, respectively, the Pistons tread on a tightrope with the Cavaliers standing before them on Saturday. Most importantly, their injury roster has quite a few key players.

Who else is on the Detroit Pistons’ injury report other than Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris?

To be honest, Detroit injury notes remain busy. Bobi Klintman missed the 118-112 defeat against Miami with a left adductor issue and sits day to day. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert appears on the report for right knee inflammation, yet carries the same tag. Additionally, Isaac Jones heads to Motor City with knee concerns. And Wendell Moore Jr. earns a two-way deal and remains on a day-to-day.

Let’s see the predicted starting lineup for the team:

Cade Cunningham (PG)

Duncan Robinson (SG)

Ausar Thompson (SF)

Ronald Holland II (PF)

Isaiah Stewart (C)

For now, the Detroit Pistons walk a razor-thin line. Key bodies, including Jalen Duren, are sidelined, and clarity remains distant. Meanwhile, Cleveland looms large. Yet opportunity knocks amid chaos. New combinations must answer fast. Moreover, resilience becomes the theme. If this group responds with edge and urgency, adversity could spark belief rather than doubt.