When Will Kristaps Porzingis Return? All About Warriors Star’s Health Update and Possible Debut

The Golden State Warriors finally moved on from Jonathan Kuminga on February 4. To be honest, trading JK and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks might be the boldest move the Dubs have ever taken. Simply because KP standing tall at 7’2 would solve the Warriors’ biggest problem of size and skill at multiple positions. Most importantly, it looks like the Giannis Antetokounmpo chase is finally over for the Dubs.

Moreover, the 30-year-old Latvian arrives on an expiring $30.7 million contract. That’s exactly what Golden State had been looking for in a Kuminga trade. However, KP’s health, at present, is the biggest concern for the Warriors. Doctors diagnosed the one-time NBA champion with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome last season when he was still with the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, questions about Porzingis’ fitness and debut are swirling around the league.

Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight for Warriors vs Suns?

The Warriors are going on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. However, Kristaps Porzingis won’t be playing. His illness will keep him glued to the bench, thus postponing his debut with Golden State. For a long time now, KP’s availability has been the biggest question in the league. During his short tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, he appeared in 17 games averagin 17.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, and 2.7 apg.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have also sidelined L.J Cryer (hamstring), Seth Curry (back), and most importantly, Stephen Curry, who is dealing with knee trouble. The baby-faced assassin will miss his second consecutive game after missing action against the 76ers on Tuesday. On the other hand, Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury will keep him away from the court until the next season.

Now, coming back to Porzingis, do we have an update about his debut with his new team? Yes.

Kristaps Porzingis’ latest health update after trade

Porzingis brings intrigue to Golden State, although durability remains a concern. The new Warriors big man has crossed the 57-game mark only once across the past ten years, and he has remained sidelined since January 7. Still, the franchise expects him to return quickly after the deal. ESPN reports KP might appear Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, provided recovery from sickness and medical evaluations progress smoothly.

Anthony Slater reported that the Dubs believe Kristaps Porzingis will “return soon” after sickness and remain “productive” during the season’s closing stretch. Encouragingly, Achilles tendinitis no longer troubles Porzingis after forcing a 13-game absence between January 9 and January 31.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

“The Warriors hope to get Porzingis back healthy and productive for the stretch run. He hasn’t played since Jan. 7, but team sources said they anticipate Porzingis will make his return soon after joining Golden State. The Warriors are 27-24 and currently eighth in the Western Conference,” Slater wrote.

Warriors dept chart: How does the roster look after Porzingis’ addition

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Stephen Curry De’Anthony Melton Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer L.J Cryer Brandin Podziemski Will Richard De’Anthony Melton Gary Payton II Moses Moody Moses Moody Gary Payton II De’Anthony Melton Gui Santos Will Richard Draymond Green Al Horford Kristaps Porzingis Gui Santos Moses Moody Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford Quinten Post Draymond Green –

Now, it’s only a matter of time before the big Latvian makes a comeback to the floor. Only this time, he won’t be in Boston colors or the Atlanta hues. The Bay is his new home.