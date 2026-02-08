When Will Kristaps Porzingis Return? Steve Kerr Announces Injury Update on Warriors Star

The Golden State Warriors added Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. However, the big man has been out of action since Jan. 7 with illness, and it seems like he won’t be returning to the lineup before the All-Star break. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors’ coach, Steve Kerr, said that the team had planned to keep Porzingis out of the lineup for the next three games and schedule his return after the break.

Porzingis has been out for a month with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. It is a blood circulation disorder which is characterized by an increase in heart rate when the patient stands upright. He has been dealing with the illness since October and has been going to conditioning to manage the issue. Steve Kerr said that if the Warriors didn’t think that he could return this season, they would not have made the trade in the first place.

This is a developing story.