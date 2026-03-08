When Will Seth Curry Return? Steve Kerr Drops Update on Warriors Star

The 2025-26 season has been a rough one for the Golden State Warriors. The team has played an inconsistent brand of basketball due to injuries keeping stars, like Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as role players, out of the lineup. Now, though not Steph, the team is getting an update on another elite shooter: Seth Curry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know he’s been part of a couple of scrimmages, but he won’t play tonight,” head coach Steve Kerr told the media ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. “I think there’s hope that he’ll play, you know, either against Utah or Chicago. But we’ll have to see how he responds the next couple of days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors are set to play against the Utah Jazz on Monday, and the Chicago bulls on Tuesday on the second night of the blackout.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.