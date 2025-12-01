When Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Break Wilt Chamberlain’s Historic 20-Point NBA Record? Thunder Schedule Explored

It might seem like just another victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115, maintaining their dominant 20-1 record atop the Western Conference. But amid the routine excellence, the reigning MVP quietly made history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on a list that speaks volumes about sustained offensive brilliance—and he’s poised to climb even higher.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Given Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary stat-stuffing prowess, he held two of the top three spots on one of the NBA’s most underrated all-time lists: the longest streak of consecutive 20-point games. While double-digit scoring is solid, stringing together 20+ points night after night is exceptional.

SGA has been doing exactly that without interruption since the start of the 2024-25 season. His 26 points against the Blazers marked his 93rd consecutive game with at least 20 points—one more than Wilt’s second-longest streak of 92 games, which ran from February 26, 1963, through March 18, 1964.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reigning MVP now sits second on the all-time list, sandwiched between two Wilt Chamberlain records. Chamberlain’s top mark stands at 126 consecutive 20-point games, spanning from October 19, 1961, to January 19, 1963. At his current pace, SGA is on track to match—and potentially break—that record this season.

Shai only needs 34 games to match Wilt. 35 to surpass him. If he remains healthy, continues at this rate, and continues to be phenomenal, the Bucks could help him get there.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 12, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Milwaukee Bucks. As long as Shai doesn’t miss any games or doesn’t score fewer than 20 points, he’s breaking a Wilt record that day.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a Wilt Chamberlain track

Any time a player gets close to a Wilt Chamberlain record, it’s a Goliath moment (pun intended). Wilt Chamberlain was on a historic scoring streak in the 1960s.

Between his longest double-digit streak, he did what no other player has come close to on March 2nd, 1962. He scored 100 points in a single game when the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors played against the Knicks.

With that record, it was easy to forget that Oscar Robertson’s 20+ point streak went parallel to Wilt the Stilt’s. With 79 games, he’s dropped down to fourth on this list since SGA came into the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shai surpassed Michael Jordan’s 1987-88 streak of 72 in 2024. In the modern NBA, only Kevin Durant in the 2015-16 season came close to matching that list by matching Jordan.

Wilt, in his late 20s (between 26 and 28 years old), was a couple of years away from championships and MVPs, while he claimed the Scoring Champion title seven consecutive times. SGA is already a champion and MVP at 27. He’s on that Goliath track without even trying.

An underrated feat of SGA’s accomplishment is that he remains injury-free. However, he has occasionally been rested during some fourth quarters in games, which is a strategic decision related to the team’s large scoring leads rather than injury. The last notable injury he had was a sprained right ankle back in early 2022. On January 28, 2022, SGA left a game early against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained right ankle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was injured on a drive to the basket and was helped off the court before the quarter ended. This injury sidelined him for several weeks at that time.

For most games, SGA has not needed to play in the fourth quarter once he has scored over 20. Chet Holmgren contributed 19 points tonight. Jalen Williams is back from multiple wrist surgeries and scored 16 points against the Blazers.

Ajay Mitchell carried the team in the last quarter with 11 of his 17 points. Isaiah Joe had 15 points.

All this while Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein are not playing. While his teammates easily drop double digits, SGA cruises to another Wilt Chamberlain record.