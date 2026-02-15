Where & How to Watch NBA All-Star Weekend? TV Channel & Live Stream Guide

The NBA All-Star weekend is back, bringing three days of dunks, three-pointers and a whole lot of star power. The biggest names in the league will all be part of this spectacle. Whether you’re tuning in for the main All-Star Game, Rising Stars, or the 3-Point Contests, you must know where and when to watch these events. This TV channel and live-stream guide breaks down every viewing option – from traditional TV channels to online streaming platforms – so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

What Is the Full Schedule for NBA All-Star Weekend?

The NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine’s Day weekend. The event is scheduled to be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles from February 13 – 15. Here’s the breakdown of the full schedule, including timings and streaming options for each event.

Friday, February 13

•7:00 pm – NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN, ESPN Unlimited)

•9:00 pm – Rising Stars (NBCSN, Peacock)

•11:00 pm – NBA HBCU Classic (NBC, ESPN2, NBA TV, Peacock)

Saturday, February 14

•5:00 pm -State Farm 3-Point Contest(NBC, Peacock)

•6:00 pm -Kia Shooting Stars(NBC, Peacock)

•7:00 pm – AT&T Slam Dunk(NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, February 15

•2:30 pm – NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA App & NBA TV)

•5:00 pm – USA Stars vs World (NBC, Peacock)

•5:55 pm – USA Stripes vs Game 1 winner (NBC, Peacock)

•6:25 pm – USA Stripes vs Game 1 loser (NBC, Peacock)

•7:10 pm – All-Star Championship Game (NBC, Peacock)

Which TV Channels Are Broadcasting NBA All-Star Weekend in the United States?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will be broadcast live on NBC for fans all across America. However, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air live on ESPN. The Rising Stars Game will air on Peacock. The G League Next Up Game on Sunday will be broadcast on NBA TV.

How Can You Live Stream NBA All-Star Weekend Online?

For fans tuning in from home, streaming options center on Peacock as the primary platform for most events, complemented by the NBA App for select showcases and other free or accessible channels. Peacock serves as the go-to streaming service for the bulk of the weekend’s marquee action.

Some of the biggest names in the league are set to take center stage in LA, including stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, and Devin Booker in the main All-Star events, with Lillard and Booker competing in the State Farm 3-Point Contest on Saturday.

The NBA G League Next Up Game – a tournament-style showcase of rising G League players – will stream on the NBA App on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT from NBA Crossover at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

We will also see performances from the legendary Ludacris and popular K-pop group CORTIS this weekend. In addition to that, fans will welcome former league legends over the course of the weekend, so make sure you tune in.

