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“Where Have I Done Detriment?”: Jaden Ivey Calls Out Bulls After Waiver Over Pride Month Comment

Pranav Kotai

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Mar 30, 2026 | 11:21 PM EDT

HomeNBA

“Where Have I Done Detriment?”: Jaden Ivey Calls Out Bulls After Waiver Over Pride Month Comment

Pranav Kotai

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Mar 30, 2026 | 11:21 PM EDT

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Less than two months ago, Jaden Ivey began his new career with the Chicago Bulls. But that chapter, for now, is closed, after the fourth-year guards multiple live streams on Monday. His insensitive comments on social media led the franchise to take this action, and the 24-year-old made sure to put everyone on notice.

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Ivey going live on Instagram is not new. This past week, he already had three lengthy videos. But on Monday morning, the Indiana native called out the NBA and its support for Pride Month as “unrighteousness.”

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“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month – and the NBA does too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness.'” Hours later, the Bulls waived the 24-year-old guard. Sitting at the airport, Jaden Ivy questioned this decision and called out his teammates.

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“All right, they said, ‘your conduct is detrimental to the team.’ I haven’t been with the team because I’ve been rehabbing. So how’s my conduct detrimental to the team? Where have I done detriment? Did I say you suck to the players? That would be detrimental to the team, right? I’m saying the player sucks and I’m on the same team as him, right? And he’s my teammate. We’re supposed to be teammates.” The live stream did not stop.

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After boarding the plane, the next set of comments was against Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. “That’s why you got Steph Curry, and y’all believe he’s a Christian because he wrote Phil. 4:13. Y’all think he’s a Christian, but he’s cursing just like the world.” ESPN also reported that the 24-year-old’s beliefs were not a problem. But his “preachy” nature agitated some staff members. Just last month, Jaden Ivy said something about himself that was very cryptic.

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“I’m not the J.I. I used to be. The old J.I. is dead,” Ivey said. “I’m alive in Christ no matter what the basketball setting is.” Ivy even had stated his outspoken religious beliefs during his time with the Pistons. But it never got him waived. Despite this, he has received some support.

Head coach asks for support during uncertain time for Jaden Ivy

In his first public address since the entire debacle, Billy Donovan appealed to a human side rather than choosing sides. The Bulls’ head coach also highlighted the importance of a mental health approach.

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“I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things,” Donovan said. He never criticized Jaden Ivey nor passed any judgment on the 24-year-old. “I’m not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through. But I do worry about that, not only for Jaden, but for all of our players. Are we providing the resources, which I think we do, to help them in any way we can? I think if any player reached out and said I need some help in this, we could help them.”

While the NBA already made its stance clear on Jaden Ivy, Billy Donovan had another take. Amid the adversity, the Bulls head coach’s statement was clear. Not just in this case, but first find out how the league can help the player express themselves without feeling judged.

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Pranav Kotai

2,701 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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