Where Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Traded? Does 2-Time MVP Have a Trade Clause?

Once the NBA’s ultimate symbol of loyalty, Giannis Antetokounmpo has suddenly become the hottest name on the trade block. That stunning shift stems largely from his growing disconnect with the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office. For years, Antetokounmpo stood apart from his superstar peers by resisting the league’s player-movement culture.

While others changed teams in search of championships, he stayed in Milwaukee, committed to building a winner. That faith was rewarded in 2021, when he led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years and the franchise’s second.

However, the Bucks failed to build on that success in subsequent seasons. They attempted a couple of major trades, but nothing panned out. This season has been particularly dire: they’re struggling badly, sitting 12th in the East, and with their two-time MVP sidelined by injury, their playoff or play-in hopes look dim. As a result, there’s a strong chance he’ll leave for another franchise before the trade deadline—or in the offseason.

Why Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Heating Up?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league right now, and it is only correct that he features for a team that can challenge for the title every season. But the Milwaukee Bucks don’t seem to follow that philosophy. Since they won the Championship in 2021, they have struggled to build a roster that could complement Giannis and help them build on that success.

The Bucks are a middling group even when Giannis Antetokounmpo plays, going 15–15 in his appearances this season. The real red flag, though, is how completely they fall apart without him, stumbling to a 3–14 record when their two-time MVP is out.

By contrast, the Denver Nuggets have gone 10–6 in the 16 games Nikola Jokic has missed, a stretch in which they have held their own against a range of opponents and maintained their place near the top of the West.

That kind of resilience without their best player underscores a coherent system and supporting cast in Denver, while Milwaukee’s collapse without Giannis suggests a team still struggling to establish an identity or sustainable structure beyond its superstar.

Yes, they traded for Damian Lillard and Myles Turner, but it didn’t work out the way they had hoped for. Since the 2021 Championship win, the Bucks have made the playoffs in each season, but they only reached the Conference Semifinals only once, losing in the first round of the playoffs for each of the last three seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

Even then, Giannis Antetokounmpo might have been willing to stay in Milwaukee if there were clear signs of promise in the present and optimism about the future.

Instead, the Bucks sit 12th in the Eastern Conference at 18-29, an underwhelming mark for a team that entered the season with firm playoff expectations.

They have been one of the season’s biggest disappointments, falling well short of the postseason push many projected as a baseline outcome.

The frustration has boiled over to the point where Bucks fans have even booed Giannis, a jarring turn that underscores how strained the relationship between the Greek superstar, the team, and the front office has become.

Has Giannis Antetokounmpo Requested a Trade From the Bucks?

For the record, Giannis Antetokounmpo has not formally requested a trade from the Bucks, as confirmed by Doc Rivers. “Giannis has never asked to be traded. He remains fully committed to this team and the city. Any reports suggesting otherwise are simply unfounded,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers stated, addressing the rampant trade rumors around Giannis.

The Greek Freak has said multiple times that he is happy in Milwaukee, and reports indicate that the 31-year-old wouldn’t ask for a trade, as he values the franchise and the city with all his heart.

However, with every defeat, Giannis made a comment suggesting growing tension between the superstar and the team management.

It is within this context of disillusionment and fractured trust that Shams Charania reported on January 27, 2026, that Giannis Antetokounmpo is “ready for a new home,” in a segment and accompanying news hit that ran across ESPN and social channels.

The reporting indicated that this stance was the culmination of months of private conversations in which Giannis and his camp told the Bucks that, after more than 12 seasons, he believed it was time to seriously consider moving on.

Where Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Traded?

With every passing day, there’s a new team popping up as the favorite to land the two-time MVP. However, the Golden State Warriors are among the favorites to secure Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors have an immense amount of draft capital, decent young players, both of which the Bucks are looking for in exchange for the 31-year-old.

Also, Giannis, in a team with Stephen Curry, who is still going strong in the twilight of his NBA career, sounds absolutely illegal as he fits in this Dubs roster like a glove.

Other destinations, such as the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Miami Heat, will also fancy their chances of acquiring him.

For the Knicks, only a three-team trade makes sense with Karl-Anthony Towns moving to the Bucks, while Mikal Bridges and/or OG Anunoby moving to the third team. The picks the Knicks acquired from the third team could be redirected to the Bucks.

Similarly, the Heat could string together a package around Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware along with multiple first-rounders. Herro has established himself in the league with his shooting, ball handling and leadership and he is only 26 years old.

Ware is also an extremely talented youngster with a big ceiling. So, the Bucks could be interested in such a deal as these players would surely help their rebuild.

In the last few days, the Bulls have emerged as one of the favorite teams to land Giannis as per the bookies. They have a variety of young players including Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis and they could build a package around them. They also have plenty of picks to use it as a sweetener.

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Have a No-Trade Clause in His Contract?

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not have a no-trade clause in his current contract. He is earning a whopping $54.1 million this season and will have a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $62.8 million.

Given he doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his current contract, the 31-year-old will have no say in selecting a trade destination and will have to completely rely on the Bucks’ decision.

A no-trade clause, also known as NTC is a veto that is often added in contracts which allow the players to block a potential trade. It allows the player a power to reject a move to a franchise where they don’t want to go.

For example, Lakers star LeBron James has a no-trade clause in his current contract while Damian Lillard has added one in his new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

What Would a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Mean for the Bucks?

The Bucks are currently in between of a rebuilding process as they may be open to trading several top players like Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and even Myles Turner could be moved if they get a suitable offer.

For now, the primary aim for the Bucks should be to get younger, rebuild their draft assets and secure players who they can develop overtime.

The Bucks are the fourth-oldest team in the NBA this season which is something that they should address in this blockbuster Giannis trade.

They are tempted to secure first round picks but unless they get their first rounders for the next four years from New Orleans or Portland, they should focus on securing players with controllable contracts.

For now, the Bucks are well-positioned to secure a top 10 draft slot in 2026. They may get the lesser of the picks between them and the Pelicans but still it should be a valuable player as this year’s draft class is filled with elite talents.