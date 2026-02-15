Where Is Karl-Anthony Towns From? Inside the Knicks Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity & Family Background

It was Karl-Anthony Towns’ sixth All-Star selection of his career. However, being listed on the World Team has left many fans confused. The New York Knicks star was born and raised in New Jersey, United States, and yet he has joined the international stars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic. It can all be traced back to his mother. Towns’ late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, came from Dominican heritage.

Towns was very close to his mother and very proud of his Dominican heritage. Towns spent his childhood surrounded by relatives from his mother’s side. Unfortunately, he lost her during the COVID-19 pandemic due to COVID complications. He has kept his mother’s memories alive while he represents the Dominican Republic internationally. This explains why the Knicks star is sharing a roster with the international stars.

This is a developing story….