“Where the F*** Are You?”: Lakers Star Ends Up Breaking Into Neighbor’s House After JJ Redick’s Invitation

What was supposed to be a seamless off-season workout and mentorship opportunity in Sag Harbor turned into an absurd real estate mishap for new Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes. During an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet, Lakers head coach JJ Redick, in his usual “detail-oriented” style, recounted a hilarious story from when he invited Grimes out to his Hamptons estate to train, only for the guard to accidentally break into two of Redick’s neighbors’ homes instead.

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Redick, well known for his meticulous nature, explained that he laid out clear, unambiguous instructions for Grimes and his friend regarding his Sag Harbor guest house.

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“Quick story. So he brings his friend to Sag Harbor. And I’m very detail-oriented, so you know, I provide him with the address of my guest house,” Redick shared. “It’s a very specific address, like all addresses are, right? There’s no, like, wiggle room on that. It’s on a street, and there’s a number. Pretty simple, right? So I give them the thing, and I tell them, you know, where the key is to get in. I said when you walk in, you know, there’s a first-floor bedroom, there’s a second-floor, second bedroom, you know, make yourself at home. There’s a gym down in the basement. Everything you need, right? Very clear.”

However, when Redick returned from a morning round of golf to pick Grimes up for their scheduled workout, he was met with an empty guest house.

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“So I get back from golf that morning to go over to the gym with him, you know, pick them up,” Redick continued. “And there’s no one in my guest house. But [Grimes] has told me that he has arrived and they’re in the guest house. So I’m looking all over for him, can’t find him, can’t find an extra car. I go on his Instagram, and he’s posted a picture from another house in my neighborhood of the pool, you know, with the hashtag ‘Hamptons life’ or something like that. So I tell him, ‘Where the f*** are you, dude?’ They had gone into one of my neighbors’ homes and gone into their guest house.”

3x NBA champion Danny Green, who was co-hosting on the desk, asked, “He found a key for that?”

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“Oh no, that must have been unlocked,” Redick clarified, prompting Green to react with disbelief: “Awesome… I don’t know how you mess that up.”

On the other end, Mason & Ireland caught wind of it, and while hosting Quentin Grimes at Lakers Media Day, they asked his side of the story. Grimes revealed that the situation was even more chaotic than the head coach described. Grimes admitted that after knocking on the first wrong door and getting no response, he simply walked right inside.

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“So, once I DM’d him and everything, he sent the address for the house, and he kind of just described the house,” Grimes revealed. “Then, when we pulled up to the house, or one of the houses that I thought it was, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s shutters on the door. It looks exactly the same.’ I was like, ‘Cool.’ So, I get there, and I knock on the door, and nobody is really there… I knock on the door; we’re like, ‘Hello? Hello?’ I walk in the door. I walk in the house. Nobody’s in the house. I was like, ‘Thank God.'”

When radio hosts Steve Mason and John Ireland pressed Grimes on whether he realized he was trespassing inside a stranger’s home, Grimes laughed:

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“I was in whoever’s house it was! Thank God the alarm didn’t go off, nothing. And then we’re like, ‘Uh, I guess he’s not here.’ So me and my boy went around the corner. We were like, ‘Man, is that the house?’ ‘Cause I called him like, ‘JJ, where are you at?’ And then the crazy thing, we went into another house! We missed another house, and we walked into another house again.”

After going “0-for-2” on neighboring properties, Grimes finally connected with Redick, who pulled up to direct him to the actual address.

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Funny thing, though. This isn’t the first time Grimes worked out at Redick’s Hampton’s summer getaway. Back in his Knicks tenure, during the summer of 2023, when Grimes was entering his third NBA season, he cold-DM’d Redick on social media seeking advice on off-the-dribble shooting and footwork coming off screens.

Redick welcomed the young guard to his guest house, and the two spent two days training, watching film, and bonding over family dinners. Hopefully, Grimes didn’t forget the training, unlike the address.

Now reunited with Redick in Los Angeles, Grimes arrives as a key perimeter addition. The early Hamptons chemistry is expected to pay dividends on the floor for the 26-year-old guard, who shot 36.6% from the three-point range in his career before joining the Lakers and is expected to become a prominent two-way wing alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.