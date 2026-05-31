Where to Watch 2026 NBA Finals? Format, Schedule, Time, and Everything to Know About Knicks vs Spurs Series

History is almost repeating itself in the most poetic way possible. Just as the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals spot in 27 years, the Western Conference Finals Game 7 gave them the same opponents they faced in 1999. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs locked in their ticket to the ultimate stage after outlasting the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling 111-103 Game 7 victory on Saturday night. The hard-fought win ties a neat ribbon on an intense Western Conference battle that far outdid the ease of the Eastern Conference Finals sweep by the Knicks. It now sets a highly anticipated, nostalgic showdown between two teams on a redemptive arc.

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For basketball purists, this blockbuster matchup carries an immense emotional weight. It’s almost reliving the ’99 NBA Finals where a young Tim Duncan led the Spurs to a championship over a gritty, underdog Knicks squad. Fast forward 27 years, and the Knicks have finally broken through their agonizing drought to secure their first Finals berth under the new invigorating leadership of Jalen Brunson. Now, a new generational giant in Wembanyama stands in the way of New York’s ultimate redemption, promising a series fueled by deep franchise history and raw postseason desperation no fan worth their salt would want to miss.

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How to Watch the 2026 NBA Finals

The latest NBA Communications notice confirmed all games are scheduled for a synchronized prime-time release at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT. For fans beyond San Antonio and New York looking to catch every second of the action, the entire best-of-seven series will be broadcast exclusively on ABC.

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the games online, you can stream the broadcast live through services like Sling TV (which is currently offering a free trial for new users).

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Spurs vs. Knicks: Complete NBA Finals Schedule

The series will follow the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the San Antonio Spurs holding home-court advantage for Game 1 and Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center. The series will then shift to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 3 and Game 4. If and when Games 5, 6, and 7 are drawn out, they will be played on an alternating basis in either venues.

According to the official schedule released by the NBA, the following are the dates and times you need to pencil in:

Game 1: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs — Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 2: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs — Friday, June 5 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — Monday, June 8 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 5*: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs — Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 6*: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

Game 7*: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs — Friday, June 19 at 8:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM CT (ABC)

As the stage is officially set for this historic 1999 rematch, the basketball world is bracing for an absolute blockbuster. Between the Knicks’ relentless, star-studded resurgence under Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and the terrifying dominance of Victor Wembanyama’s young Spurs squad, both teams have been neck-and-neck all season. With historic weight, every possession in this series carries championship legacy weight. Grab your popcorn, set your calendars for June 3, and get ready to watch a new chapter of NBA history unfold on ABC.