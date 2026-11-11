“Where Was All This?”: NBC Broadcast Voices Philly Fans’ Frustration as Paul George Torches 76ers in Return to Philadelphia

While the cameras and spotlight tracked Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum during the drama-induced Tuesday night match-up, Paul George had a statement to make. He had waited a long time to deliver a performance like this in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the 76ers, he did it wearing Celtics green. George kept adding to his scoring total, leaving the home crowd with a familiar question:

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Where had this version of the nine-time All-Star been during his two seasons in Philadelphia? And the NBC announcers let them hear it. The moment arrived with 8:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. Paul George scored through contact to reach 28 points, and NBC’s Noah Eagle and Reggie Miller could not ignore the reaction his performance was likely drawing from the Sixers’ fandom.

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“And I know these Philly fans are like, wait a minute. Where was all this from your time here for three years (two seasons)?” the broadcaster remarked. “Paul George here putting on a show here in Celtics green.”

The reference to three years was an on-air slip: George spent two seasons with the 76ers, from 2024 to 2026. But the frustration behind the question was difficult to miss. By the time the night ended, PG had scored 36 points, helping Boston secure a blowout 123-101 victory on the road.

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Before the game, Paul George reportedly had already addressed how his Philadelphia stint unfolded.

“He was asked about his time here this morning as they were getting ready for the game, and he really mentioned that it was unfortunate. All the games that he missed, 78 games played over the course of a possible 164-game season over the two years that he spent here with Philly. A lot of that was injury. Part of that also was a suspension last year for 25 games substance abuse suspension. But when he was on the court, there were times, especially last year, that he was so good for them.”

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Paul George’s availability became a major issue almost immediately after he joined the franchise. Along with him, Joel Embiid also dealt with a knee issue, which ultimately shut the door on the team and its fans.

Speaking after the game, PG-13 reflected on what exactly changed that helped him thrive in the green jersey.

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“I’m a little bit better with more usage and that’s no knock to how my opportunities here with Philly…quite frankly I wasn’t healthy to take on the workload that I feel I’m at my best at. Here in Boston they gave me an opportunity to come out here and play and be myself.”

Across a possible 164 regular-season games over two seasons, George played just 78. His second campaign brought another major setback when the NBA suspended him for 25 games in January 2026 for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

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George later said he had mistakenly taken an improper medication while seeking treatment for a personal health issue.

There were productive stretches, too.

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George had a 32-point performance against Milwaukee shortly before the suspension, showing that his scoring ability had not disappeared. But Philadelphia rarely received that level of production consistently enough to justify the expectations surrounding his arrival.

The July 2026 trade that sent George to Boston in exchange for Jaylen Brown gave both franchises a chance to reshape their rosters.

Boston united George with Jayson Tatum, while Philadelphia added Brown to a group featuring Embiid, Maxey, and LeBron James. The matchup therefore carried more than one storyline. Brown and Tatum also faced each other for the first time as opponents after years together in Boston.

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Yet George quickly took over the night.

For Paul George, the performance offered a sharp contrast with the final months of his Philadelphia tenure. Philadelphia watched a former investment produce one of his best performances in years against the very team that had moved on from him.

The NBC commentary captured the uncomfortable question hanging over George’s return. Philadelphia had waited two seasons for consistency from him; Boston got a vintage performance almost immediately.