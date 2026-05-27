“Where’s the Foul?”: Announcers Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller Call Out NBA’s Poor Officiating in Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5

Apart from Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the high-octane Western Conference Finals series has a major talking point: officiating and flopping accusations. Now that the OKC Thunder has put a strong foot in the series, winning Game 5 (127-114) to take a 3-2 lead, the debate has resurfaced. This time, even veteran Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller openly questioned the officiating on live air.

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The incident occurred in the second quarter when the OKC’s reserve big man, Jaylin Williams, and the Spurs’ spark plug, Keldon Johnson, came face-to-face. Both players have their own aspirations on the floor. Williams was looking to continue Isaiah Hartenstein’s physicality, and Johnson was looking to carry the offensive momentum amid his postseason struggles.

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Around the seventh-minute mark, Johnson secured his first points of the night and returned to the defensive end. During the transition, Williams ran into the Spurs’ guard, stopped abruptly, and fell to the floor. Officials instantly blew the whistle on Johnson for a personal foul, leaving him confused.

The replay, however, left the announcers stunned, as the contact looked minimal and the fall seemed exaggerated. Jamal Crawford immediately asked Reggie Miller, “Where’s the foul, Reg?” Miller quickly responded, “There was none.” Most importantly, this isn’t an isolated incident where the duo was left stunned by the officiating.

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Throughout the series, multiple officiating instances left fans and announcers in disbelief. Notably, in Game 2, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed Stephon Castle’s hair, leaving him crashing to the floor. Ironically, it happened right in front of an official, and he still let the play unfold further. This particular play left Reggie Miller and Crawford stunned and speechless.

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In another instance, Chet Holgrem got away with a foul after visibly stepping on Victor Wembanayam’s foot during a free-throw box-out situation. The OKC big appeared to reduce Wemby’s lift deliberately, and officials ignored the play, yet again. The Pacer legend Reggie Miller, on this occasion, couldn’t say anything beyond “Oh! Oh!”

Contrastingly, SGA has continued to draw fouls with minimum contact, carrying his regular-season exploits. The frustration reached a point where the Spurs fans erupted with “flopper” chants in Game 3. Despite the noise, Shai remained unfazed, carrying the side with 26.2 ppg and 9.8 apg.

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On the other hand, fans and commentators continue to raise concerns about inconsistent officiating.

Will the NBA take a call on the officiating inconsistencies?

Speaking after the Game 3 loss, Spurs guard Julian Champagnie brought the physicality debate to the forefront, highlighting the grabbing and pushing that occurred against Wembanyama. “That’s just physicality. That’s up to refs to deal with, not us,” Champagnie said. The 24-year-old stopped short of accusing the refs; instead, he stressed they carried the responsibility for a fair game.

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On the other hand, Wemby approached the situation differently. He ruled out the officials’ inconsistencies from the picture and focused on their preparation.

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“It’s all in the scouting,” said Wemby. “I have to trust the scouring. We have to trust it and do our work early. It’s straight effort.”

The French big man decided to endure the physicality rather than escalating it.

Meanwhile, the NBA Commissioner recently acknowledged the growing debate surrounding the officiating.

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Speaking about the discussions of the Board of Governors in April, he said, “I think there was a sense earlier in the season that there was too much of an advantage for the offensive players.”

He also addressed how the league has constantly “recalibrated” officiating over the years. It indirectly suggested that officials have allowed more defensive freedom.

The OKC side clearly exploited the change; the Spurs have to make some adjustments. Facing elimination in Game 6, the focus shifts to Wembanyama and how he responds near the paint.