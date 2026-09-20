“Wherever I Go…”: Luka Doncic Says Emotional Goodbye to Daughters as He Departs Slovenia

Luka Doncic has wrapped up his time in Slovenia and is heading back to Los Angeles. Before leaving, the Lakers star shared a message for his two daughters on Instagram.

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Along with family photos, Doncic wrote directly to Gabriela and Olivia about being away from them. His message made it clear that the distance would not change how close he feels to his daughters.

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“G+O, no matter where in the world your dad is, there isn’t a day when you’re not in my heart. Wherever I go, you’re always with me. I love you!” Doncic wrote, according to the English translation of his post.

The message came as Doncic prepared to return to the Lakers. Sportklub reported on September 20 that the 27-year-old had flown from Ljubljana toward Los Angeles after spending much of the offseason in Slovenia.

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Luka Doncic Gets Ready for Another Season With the Lakers

Doncic spent much of the offseason in Slovenia, where he had time with his family while also preparing for the new NBA season. His summer also came after he missed the 2026 playoffs because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

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He had also decided not to play for Slovenia’s national team this summer. Spending more time with his daughters was one of the reasons he had previously given for that decision.

Now, his attention turns back to the Lakers.

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NBA training camps open on September 29, with September 28 marking the first allowable reporting date for veteran players.

The Lakers will then go through their preseason schedule before opening the regular season at home against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. The NBA and Lakers’ official schedules both list the matchup for that date at Crypto.com Arena.

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The upcoming season will also look different for Doncic in Los Angeles. With LeBron James no longer on the roster, more responsibility will fall on the 27-year-old star.

The Lakers also reshaped the roster around Doncic during the offseason, adding several new pieces ahead of the campaign.

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For Doncic, though, his final message from Slovenia was about something away from basketball. Before getting back to work with the Lakers, he made sure to tell his daughters that distance would not keep them from being part of his life.